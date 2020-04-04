Equine Lecture, The New Seat by Jean Luc Cornille

The Jean Luc Cornille lecture, "The New Seat" has been a favorite around the world and now is available online or on DVD.





The rider position is not a posture. It is a subtle coordination of the rider’s physique allowing a dynamic conversation with the horse. The coordination is proper to each rider and is constantly adapted to the horse’s level of balance control.



The new seat analyses the classical posture in the light of actual scientific knowledge of equine locomotion and athletic performances. The study evolves toward a coordination of the rider’s physique allowing the rider to reach her or his full potential and converse efficiently with the horse.



Once you pay for the online video version, Science Of Motion will send you a link and password to view online.



For a DVD please allow 2 to 4 weeks for delivery.



An invite to a private group for this lecture will be sent to your email. Jean Luc will answer questions pertaining to this lecture.



