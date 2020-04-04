PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Science Of Motion LLC

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Science Of Motion LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Equine Lecture, The New Seat by Jean Luc Cornille


The Jean Luc Cornille lecture, "The New Seat" has been a favorite around the world and now is available online or on DVD.

Equine Lecture, The New Seat by Jean Luc Cornille
Eatonton, GA, April 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pertinent, factual, beautifully illustrated, the new seat raises the conversation with the horse to a new level.

The rider position is not a posture. It is a subtle coordination of the rider’s physique allowing a dynamic conversation with the horse. The coordination is proper to each rider and is constantly adapted to the horse’s level of balance control.

The new seat analyses the classical posture in the light of actual scientific knowledge of equine locomotion and athletic performances. The study evolves toward a coordination of the rider’s physique allowing the rider to reach her or his full potential and converse efficiently with the horse.

Once you pay for the online video version, Science Of Motion will send you a link and password to view online.

For a DVD please allow 2 to 4 weeks for delivery.

An invite to a private group for this lecture will be sent to your email. Jean Luc will answer questions pertaining to this lecture.

Click For More
Contact Information
Science Of Motion LLC
Helyn Cornille
706-816-7259
Contact
https://www.scienceofmotion.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Science Of Motion LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help