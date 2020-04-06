Press Releases Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Learning American History Becomes Easier with the "Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History"

President Thomas Jefferson comes back from 1801 in a dream video to tell a teacher in Florida that learning American History is easier when they download the "Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History."





Click on this link to see the YouTube video:

then go to



Included in the Hamilton Heritage Collection are recordings of dramatizations by actors portraying Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln that transports listeners young and old back to a period between 1776 and 1865 when the Founding Fathers delivered speeches like: “The Declaration of Independence,” “The Preamble of the Constitution,” “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” and “The Gettysburg Address.”



The collection also contains recordings of patriotic music played by the Sounds of 76 Continental Army Band including "Yankee Doodle,” a song that is said to have been played when Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown to end the war of independence, the "Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “This Land is Your Land,” “America the Beautiful,” “Dixie,” “God Bless America” and others with historical facts and narrations of when, why and who wrote these speeches and songs.



Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a mandate that said that no high school senior would graduate without passing a Civics course in school. At the same time, Sean Spicer was recording a Non-Partisan and Diverse video message that encourages educators and all Americans to promote Civics, American History, The Constitution and Patriotic Music in classrooms and their homes to make learning easier by listening to these historical recordings.



To hear a free sample of these educational recordings and to find out how you can get 5 free downloads for your students go to www.americanvaluesinc.com.



About the Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC



The Sounds of 76 Company Music is an ASCAP music publishing company that was established in 1975 when it released a collection of dramatizations of great moments in history and inspiring patriotic music for the Bicentennial in 1976 that was overwhelmingly received by educators who used it as a teaching aid in their classrooms.



For more information go to:



To interview the Publisher or JD Sutton as Thomas Jefferson please contact: Executive Producer, J. DiFrancesco at 407-310-4522 or at jd@izontv.com



1975, 2019, 2020 Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC All Rights Reserved Orlando, FL, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- President Thomas Jefferson, portrayed by Orlando actor JD Sutton, travels back in time from the year 1801 in a dream sequence video called “After All it’s 2020,” explains to an excited Orlando teacher played by actress Gina Mouery, that learning American History and Civics can be made easier for her students with “The Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History.”Click on this link to see the YouTube video: https://youtu.be/2SG0QcpctC8 then go to www.americanvaluesinc.com to find out how you can get 5 free downloads of the complete collection for your students.Included in the Hamilton Heritage Collection are recordings of dramatizations by actors portraying Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln that transports listeners young and old back to a period between 1776 and 1865 when the Founding Fathers delivered speeches like: “The Declaration of Independence,” “The Preamble of the Constitution,” “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” and “The Gettysburg Address.”The collection also contains recordings of patriotic music played by the Sounds of 76 Continental Army Band including "Yankee Doodle,” a song that is said to have been played when Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown to end the war of independence, the "Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “This Land is Your Land,” “America the Beautiful,” “Dixie,” “God Bless America” and others with historical facts and narrations of when, why and who wrote these speeches and songs.Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a mandate that said that no high school senior would graduate without passing a Civics course in school. At the same time, Sean Spicer was recording a Non-Partisan and Diverse video message that encourages educators and all Americans to promote Civics, American History, The Constitution and Patriotic Music in classrooms and their homes to make learning easier by listening to these historical recordings.To hear a free sample of these educational recordings and to find out how you can get 5 free downloads for your students go to www.americanvaluesinc.com.About the Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLCThe Sounds of 76 Company Music is an ASCAP music publishing company that was established in 1975 when it released a collection of dramatizations of great moments in history and inspiring patriotic music for the Bicentennial in 1976 that was overwhelmingly received by educators who used it as a teaching aid in their classrooms.For more information go to: www.americanvaluesinc.com To interview the Publisher or JD Sutton as Thomas Jefferson please contact: Executive Producer, J. DiFrancesco at 407-310-4522 or at jd@izontv.com1975, 2019, 2020 Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC All Rights Reserved Contact Information Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC

Joseph DiFrancesco

407-310-4522



www.americanvaluesinc.com

Attached Files Word version of press release Filename: LEARNINGPRESSRELEASEAPRIL620.docx

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC