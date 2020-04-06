Company Offers Comprehensive Provider Data to Frontline COVID-19 Responders

Tulsa, Oklahoma USA Tulsa, OK, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CarePrecise LLC has maintained the most comprehensive database of U.S. health care providers (HCPs) and suppliers since 2008. In this moment of crisis, CarePrecise is lending their data assets and expertise to the efforts so many are undertaking to find physicians, nurses and technologists to help stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the program provides a 40% price reduction on any product or service to those engaged in first line defense against the virus. CarePrecise data sets include the more than 1 million practicing physicians and nearly 5 million nurses, physician extenders, and techs, organized by specialty, geography, and clinical affiliations. The expertise represented includes Intensive care/ICU physicians, Immunology, Immunopathology, Infectious Disease, Pulmonary Disease, Respiratory therapy, Pulmonology, Pulmonary Diagnostics and all other enumerated professional specialties and subspecialties. Datasets include hospitals, community and public health agencies and specialists, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHCs), Critical Access Hospitals and VA Hospitals. Data can be downloaded for individual states or for the whole country. The CarePrecise Gold and CarePrecise Platinum datasets also include historical data, useful for contacting retired HCPs. With this program, pricing starts at $72. CarePrecise has created a six-month subscription option for qualified organizations, to allow them to access recently enumerated or reactivated providers every month.Current counts of numbers of providers by specialty and state can be found at this link: https://www.careprecise.com/healthcare_provider_counts.htm CarePrecise databases can be compared at this link:The discount does not extend to commercial uses. The program is currently set to expire April 30, but CarePrecise will continue to monitor the need for provider information through the crisis and they may extend the program. Please visit this link to fill out the form to see whether you or your organization qualify for the discount: https://www.careprecise.com/detail_emergency_database.htm CarePrecise LLCwww.careprecise.com(877) 782-2294Tulsa, Oklahoma USA