The Missionary of Wall Street Launches Coronavirus Initiatives

New York, NY, April 06, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Steve Auth
, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street
” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Hermes Inc.
“FHI,” has launched a new initiative called “Faith and Mission in a Corona World
” through his website to offer timely reflections and financial commentary to readers during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus has posed unique challenges to Catholics as a whole and the missionaries in particular. Unable to attend mass and receive the sacraments many Catholics feel disconnected from their faith community at a time when they need it the most. Auth, whose mission has been to connect face to face with lost souls in the streets of Manhattan, now faces a new challenge – how to connect with those who need Christ most in a time when it is dangerous and prohibited to reach out a literal helping hand.
Auth and his New York City missionaries have risen to the challenge of delivering the message of the missionary with a virtual helping hand through the new tab in his website called, “Faith and Mission in a Corona World.” The site draws on Auth’s unique position of being both a missionary and a Wall Street leader in the midst of one of the great market crises of our time. Visitors can read new reflections written by Auth within the eye of the Corona storm, poignant excerpts from The Missionary of Wall Street that seem prescient now, along with his views and advice on how investors can deal with the present bear market. The site also includes information on the virtual Holy Week mission that he and his fellow missionaries have embarked on this week.
Visitors to “Faith and Mission in a Corona World” will already find already a dozen posts there. Readers can access “Faith and Mission in a Corona World” via Auth’s website
and learn more about the work of the missionaries by following the book
and Steve Auth
on Facebook. More about Auth’s personal spiritual journey and the story of the New York City Missionaries can be found in the pages of his book, “The Missionary of Wall Street,” which is available on Amazon in both ebook and print
, and at Sophia Institute Press
.