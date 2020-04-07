Press Releases Asigra Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Asigra: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Asigra Ranked Number One Cloud Backup Enabler for MSPs

Storage Newsletter Names Asigra Company Among Top Providers, Ranking the Company Number One in Backup Service Enablement for Managed Service Providers





Asigra Cloud Backup converges data protection and cybersecurity for ransomware/malware detection and mitigation to ensure secure and reliable backup and data recovery. The converged solution includes the industry’s first zero-day ransomware Attack-Loop™ preventative technology using bi-directional detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and two-factor authentication (2FA) for a full defensive suite against advanced cyber-attacks on backup data. This is complemented by FIPS 140-2 certification and military-grade data encryption for enterprise-class data security.



Companies recognized in the Top 25 List are categorized based on their go-to-market strategy and technology innovations. The categories include pure enablers, enablers and service providers (channel or direct), service providers (channel only), service providers (channel and direct), and service providers (direct only). In the category of pure enabler, software only provider Asigra received accolades for enabling MSPs to power an advanced backup solution to meet today’s new challenges without conflicting services that compete against its partners. Asigra’s continued growth and channel program advantages were also cited.



One of those advantages is the emphasis on a channel healthy vendor-partner relationship that supports partner self-determination to set their own prices and margins, while increasing customer ownership and valuation over time. The driver behind this is the economic requirement that the channel community must remain a strong, well-capitalized group in order to ensure the long-term viability of both vendors and partners.



“Continuing the recognition we have received for the company's advances in cybersecurity-enabled cloud backup software, we are again pleased with the top ranking in this review,” said Eran Farajun, Executive Vice President, Asigra. “Asigra Cloud Backup is both technologically and operationally optimized for MSPs, making it the solution of choice for customers that demand data security, compliance, and on-demand recoverability in a simple to manage platform."



To learn more about Asigra, visit:www.asigra.com



Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra



Tweet This: @Asigra Ranked Number One Cloud Backup Enabler for MSPs - https://bit.ly/2N04LHu



Additional Resources:

- Hear what service providers have to say about working with Asigra: https://www.asigra.com/partnership.

- Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra

- View the enhanced features of the Asigra Hybrid Cloud Partner Program at: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300101651/2018-partner-program-guide-5-star-cloud-vendors-part-1.htm/pgno/0/7



About Asigra

Trusted since 1986, Asigra technology is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance and anti-ransomware defense. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by Techtarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and positioned well in the market by analysts. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.



Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.



Contact Asigra

Call 877-736-9901 or email info@asigra.com Toronto, Canada, April 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leading cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider Asigra Inc., today announced that in a recent feature by Storage Newsletter, the company has ranked number one in a list of the Top 25 Cloud Backup Enablers. Storage Newsletter highlights the best cloud backup service providers and technology enablers in what has become recognized as the authoritative list of cloud backup solution providers globally. The guide helps managed service providers (MSPs) to meet the demands of customers that rely on managed data protection services.Asigra Cloud Backup converges data protection and cybersecurity for ransomware/malware detection and mitigation to ensure secure and reliable backup and data recovery. The converged solution includes the industry’s first zero-day ransomware Attack-Loop™ preventative technology using bi-directional detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and two-factor authentication (2FA) for a full defensive suite against advanced cyber-attacks on backup data. This is complemented by FIPS 140-2 certification and military-grade data encryption for enterprise-class data security.Companies recognized in the Top 25 List are categorized based on their go-to-market strategy and technology innovations. The categories include pure enablers, enablers and service providers (channel or direct), service providers (channel only), service providers (channel and direct), and service providers (direct only). In the category of pure enabler, software only provider Asigra received accolades for enabling MSPs to power an advanced backup solution to meet today’s new challenges without conflicting services that compete against its partners. Asigra’s continued growth and channel program advantages were also cited.One of those advantages is the emphasis on a channel healthy vendor-partner relationship that supports partner self-determination to set their own prices and margins, while increasing customer ownership and valuation over time. The driver behind this is the economic requirement that the channel community must remain a strong, well-capitalized group in order to ensure the long-term viability of both vendors and partners.“Continuing the recognition we have received for the company's advances in cybersecurity-enabled cloud backup software, we are again pleased with the top ranking in this review,” said Eran Farajun, Executive Vice President, Asigra. “Asigra Cloud Backup is both technologically and operationally optimized for MSPs, making it the solution of choice for customers that demand data security, compliance, and on-demand recoverability in a simple to manage platform."To learn more about Asigra, visit:www.asigra.comFollow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigraTweet This: @Asigra Ranked Number One Cloud Backup Enabler for MSPs - https://bit.ly/2N04LHuAdditional Resources:- Hear what service providers have to say about working with Asigra: https://www.asigra.com/partnership.- Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra- View the enhanced features of the Asigra Hybrid Cloud Partner Program at: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300101651/2018-partner-program-guide-5-star-cloud-vendors-part-1.htm/pgno/0/7About AsigraTrusted since 1986, Asigra technology is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance and anti-ransomware defense. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by Techtarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and positioned well in the market by analysts. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.Contact AsigraCall 877-736-9901 or email info@asigra.com Contact Information Asigra

Umair Sattar

416-736-8111



www.asigra.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Asigra