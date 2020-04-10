"Disinfecting of Schools Like Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Will be the New Norm Going Forward" - DisinfectSchools.com

Press Releases DisinfectSchools Press Release Share Blog

Fullerton, CA, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Standard routine chemical cleaning and sanitizing are not enough to battle the pathogens found in many different work environments. UV-C surface and air treatments can be used as an additional measure to combat dangerous pathogens as its done in hospitals.DisinfectSchools.com is dedicated to bringing products, training and technologies specializing in the UV-C ultraviolet disinfection technology, particularly during this time of the COVID-19/ coronavirus pandemic. It is a non-chemical approach to disinfection. UV-C light destroys microorganisms, including bacteria, virus, protest, fungus and mold. Ultraviolet disinfection attacks the DNA/RNA of a cell, rendering it unable to reproduce or spread. The high energy from short wavelength UV-C light is absorbed in the cellular RNA and DNA, damaging nucleic acids and preventing microorganisms from infecting and reproducing.DisinfectSchools.com is committed to bringing disinfection products, technologies and the training to school maintenance and facilities departments that, up until now, have been exclusively utilized in hospitals, surgery rooms and other healthcare facilities to schools and colleges using the UV-C ultraviolet light technology. Simple cleaning and sanitizing will not be enough, "disinfecting of schools like hospitals and healthcare facilities will be the new norm going forward," said Aftab "AJ" Jiwani, CEO & Founder of www.disinfectschools.com.For additional information and details regarding acquiring the products and training for your school and facilities to implement routine disinfecting processes, please visit www.disinfectschools.com to learn more.

Aftab “AJ” Jiwani

800-541-7745



https://www.disinfectschools.com



