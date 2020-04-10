Asigra Cloud Backup Wins Storage Innovation of the Year in 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards

Press Releases Asigra Press Release Share Blog

The Data Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of data-focused companies, technologies and products. Data Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology leadership and innovation in today’s hottest and most competitive categories of technology. Data Breakthrough Award winners receive well-deserved recognition and third-party validation from an independent organization.



Asigra's winning solution, Asigra Cloud Backup V14, converges data protection and cybersecurity for effective malware detection to ensure safe, secure and reliable backup and data recovery. The platform includes the industry’s first zero-day Attack-Loop preventative technology using bi-directional malware detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and two-factor authentication (2FA) for a full defensive suite against advanced ransomware and other cyber-attacks on backup repositories and the data it stores. The software contains embedded malware engines in the backup and recovery streams to prevent ransomware from getting into backups. The software is unique in its ability to identify a virus, quarantine it and notify the backup administrator. Which makes this a must have tool for MSPs to addresses modern attack vectors and compliance risks.



“Criminal hackers continue to orchestrate successful attacks with new ransomware variants, even as security vendors struggle to defend businesses. With companies relying on their backups to recover data lost in these attacks, a growing number of strains have included this data as an attack vector," said David Farajun, CEO, Asigra. "Asigra provides the most innovative and complete defense against ransomware so that clean backup data is available to recover and maintain operations."



About Asigra

Trusted since 1986, Asigra technology is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance and anti-ransomware defense. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by Techtarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and positioned well in the market by analysts. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.



Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.



