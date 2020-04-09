Carisk Partners’ Carisk Intelligent Clearinghouse Chosen by GEICO as National Solution for Auto/No-Fault Electronic Bill Processing

Press Releases Carisk Partners Press Release Share Blog

“97% of claims received through CiC are processed on first submission, and we are proud to partner with GEICO to provide this capability to their Medical Providers submitting auto Bills,” says Dr. William DeGasperis, President of Carisk Specialty Services. Insuring over 17 million policyholders, GEICO is one of the largest auto carriers providing for private passenger automobile insurance in all 50 states.



Electronic Billing validates the submission of Bills and expedites payments to Medical Providers, reducing more than 50% of phone calls inquiring about the status of Bills. “CiC streamlines electronic Billing significantly for Provider practices,” explains DeGasperis. “In many cases, Providers using the CiC next generation technology are seeing the processing of their payments in under 14 days.”



Carisk is offering Providers a seamless enrollment process enabling direct connection to GEICO eligibility feed. To be added to the CiC implementation schedule, please contact



About Carisk Partners

Miami, FL, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Carisk Partners (Carisk), specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, announces that GEICO has chosen Carisk Intelligent Clearinghouse (CiC) as its direct clearinghouse connection for nationwide auto/no-fault electronic Bill processing, and holds exclusive access to GEICO's claimant eligibility information in all 50 states. CiC provides national Medical Clearinghouse services for Healthcare Providers and Payers. Specializing in Electronic Billing for workers' compensation and auto for over 20 years, the CiC platform allows for the electronic submission of Bills and supporting documents to payers, resulting in faster processing, greater accuracy and increased cash flow. Today, CiC can connect to every Medical Billing application and payer dashboard in the country.

Brittany Tedesco

201-641-1911 x14



cariskpartners.com



