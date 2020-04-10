Cellix Bio Pharma Initiates Acquisition of Avaca Pharma: Formulation Development CRO

Hyderabad, India, April 10, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Cellix Bio Pharma initiates the acquisition of Avaca Pharma, a formulation development CRO. Avaca Pharma services include discovery, formulation development, regulatory support, and product development activities.
The acquisition of Avaca Pharma provides Cellix Bio Pharma with world-class expertise in NME/NCE discovery R&D services and a unique and extensive set of high-content and complex formulations. Combined with Cellix Bio’s established small molecule discovery and development capabilities, this expansion uniquely position Cellix Bio Pharma as a leading provider of integrated R&D services across both large and small molecule platforms and provides a base for further expansion.
With a shared vision of an innovative approach to execution, exceptional customer service, and focus on providing value, Cellix Bio Pharma is delighted to offer expanded leading-edge service solutions to their clients.