Cellix Bio Pharma Private Limited

Cellix Bio Pharma Initiates Acquisition of Avaca Pharma: Formulation Development CRO


Cellix Bio Pharma, a global contract research organization (CRO), transforms today’s healthcare challenges into tomorrow’s solutions. Cellix Bio Pharma is an experienced CRO focused on development of pharmaceutical formulations. Cellix Bio Pharma focuses to combine the AI computational power to the chemical and biological space in order to streamline drug discovery, design, development, and optimization that can expedite drug development.

Hyderabad, India, April 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cellix Bio Pharma initiates the acquisition of Avaca Pharma, a formulation development CRO. Avaca Pharma services include discovery, formulation development, regulatory support, and product development activities.

The acquisition of Avaca Pharma provides Cellix Bio Pharma with world-class expertise in NME/NCE discovery R&D services and a unique and extensive set of high-content and complex formulations. Combined with Cellix Bio’s established small molecule discovery and development capabilities, this expansion uniquely position Cellix Bio Pharma as a leading provider of integrated R&D services across both large and small molecule platforms and provides a base for further expansion.

With a shared vision of an innovative approach to execution, exceptional customer service, and focus on providing value, Cellix Bio Pharma is delighted to offer expanded leading-edge service solutions to their clients.
Contact Information
Cellix Bio Pharma Private Limited
Mahesh Kandula
(+91) 40 23545946
Contact
www.cellixbiopharma.com

