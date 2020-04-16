Kim C. Lincoln Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Kim C. Lincoln

Kim Lincoln is a soul guide and founder of Terrain of Essence Teachings which provides mentoring and teaching classes for the mind, body, and soul in Olympia, Washington. She provides individual mentorship, classes, and professional practitioner and teacher training intensives. Her school teaches the human stages of our spiritual journey, from self-alienation to discovering our essential Self.



Ms. Lincoln is an author who has written 2 books, "Soul Power, You Loving You," ISBN: 978-1-7348065-0-2 and "Holy Here Wholy You: Discovering Your Authentic Self,” ISBN: 978-1542374934. She has presented at the SAND Science and Non-Duality Conference, the NW Mind Body Spirit Conference, the Ivory Garden Trauma and Dissociation Conferences, the NW Touch for Health Conference, and as a guest on Higher Ground. She serves on the board of directors and is a co-developer of the Beloved Teachings.



Born on January 23, 1954 in McCloud, California, Kim has 23 years of in-depth spiritual psychology, somatic bio-energetics, enneagram, and gestalt practices with Diamond Approach and Diamondlogos teachings. She is an Ortho-Bionomy International Advanced Practitioner, Reiki Master and Cranial-sacral Therapist. She is trained in Touch Trauma and Injury Resolution. In her spare time, she enjoys writing and nature.



Kim Lincoln states, “To access our soul’s true nature, the finest most subtle strengthening substance within us, we must drop into, meet, and be with the inner landscape of the body. This requires us to feel what is present in the moment. Whether arising as a belief, emotion, or sensation, we must 'presence' this terrain to gain access to the delicate, essential nature of our subtle body, the soul. Accessing our soul aligns us with our intrinsic truth and the loving nature of our being. Here we become the genuine authors of a conscious life.”



For further information, contact www.kimlincoln.com or www.terrainofessenceteachings.com.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Olympia, WA, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kim C. Lincoln of Olympia, Washington has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the fields of embodied consciousness and education.

