Press Releases Flora Elements Education and Design Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Flora Elements Education and Design: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Fusion Flowers Announces International Designers of the Year for 2019 Including Lisa Belisle AIFD

This year’s Fusion Flowers International Designer of the Year Competition 2019 winner included Lisa Belisle AIFD, CFD, CF, a small business owner and instructor at Flora Elements Education and Design in Delafield, Wisconsin. The competition aims to find the best floral designers from all over the world and to express their creativity and design skills. Belisle won a bronze medal in the Wedding Category.





This year’s winner included Lisa Belisle AIFD, CFD, CF, a small business owner and instructor at Flora Elements Education and Design in Delafield in Delafield, Wisconsin has been a floral designer for over 20 years and recently opened her own floral design school. Belisle won a bronze medal in the Wedding Category. During the last 20 years she has participated in every part of the floral industry including management, wholesale flower sales, exporting New Zealand-grown flowers, coordinating shipping, and owning her own business. Today, she is interested in continuing her own education and teaching floral design. Her style is adaptive, and she loves to create pieces infused with Mother Nature with compelling earth elements and lines.



“By entering the competition, I hoped to show my students that your learning and growing is never over,” shares Belisle. “You must push yourself to be a better version of your current self-daily. By entering competitions, it is one way to receive constructive critiques to level up your design skills, but also force yourself beyond your comfort zone to create something you might never do otherwise. Submitting my work into a photography only competition takes a lot of time and patients as you need to convey not only the structure, floral contents, but the passion and love you put into that one design.”



Fusion Flowers International Designer of the Year is an annual competition which began in 2010. The rules allow competitors to enter one or more categories, however, to meet the criteria for the overall title they had to send in a portfolio of four designs - one for each category. The 2019 categories were – This is Me, Table Talk, Wedding and Growing Spaces. Photographs could be taken by either a professional or amateur photographer. Designers from all over the world can participate. Only the International Designer of the Year wins a monetary prize. All other winning designers receive a certificate and a digital copy of the magazine.



The three international judges were each sent a digital book of all the portfolios that had been submitted and they in turn were invited to select the winners and could issue various awards - Gold, Silver, Bronze and, in the case of remarkable and high scoring work, Platinum. Each judge was not aware of the names of the other members of the judging panel until after judging had been completed. The judges were Jacqueline Boerma (the Netherlands); Mark Pampling (Australia) and Petra Konrad (Germany).



The overall winner of the 2019 title was Robert Bartolen from Slovakia, who is now the Fusion Flowers International Designer of the Year. Second was Conny van der Westerlaken from the Netherlands and Third was Malgorzata Pawlowska from Poland. The award-winning designs have now been compiled into a digital book available to download.



For a full list of winners or to download the magazine https://www.fusionflowers.com/product.php/1178/1063/international_competition_2019_the_winners_book_digital_download_for_pc



For further information, please contact

Lisa Belisle

24 Enterprise, Unit G, Delafield, WI 53018

Phone: 262-337-9006 Delafield, WI, April 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fusion Flowers Magazine, an international multi-award winning magazine reporting on contemporary, cutting edge floristry, floral design, flower arranging, trade shows and flower festivals globally, recently announced the “Fusion Flowers International Designer of the Year Competition 2019” winners. The competition aims to find the best floral designers from all over the world and to express their creativity and design skills.This year’s winner included Lisa Belisle AIFD, CFD, CF, a small business owner and instructor at Flora Elements Education and Design in Delafield in Delafield, Wisconsin has been a floral designer for over 20 years and recently opened her own floral design school. Belisle won a bronze medal in the Wedding Category. During the last 20 years she has participated in every part of the floral industry including management, wholesale flower sales, exporting New Zealand-grown flowers, coordinating shipping, and owning her own business. Today, she is interested in continuing her own education and teaching floral design. Her style is adaptive, and she loves to create pieces infused with Mother Nature with compelling earth elements and lines.“By entering the competition, I hoped to show my students that your learning and growing is never over,” shares Belisle. “You must push yourself to be a better version of your current self-daily. By entering competitions, it is one way to receive constructive critiques to level up your design skills, but also force yourself beyond your comfort zone to create something you might never do otherwise. Submitting my work into a photography only competition takes a lot of time and patients as you need to convey not only the structure, floral contents, but the passion and love you put into that one design.”Fusion Flowers International Designer of the Year is an annual competition which began in 2010. The rules allow competitors to enter one or more categories, however, to meet the criteria for the overall title they had to send in a portfolio of four designs - one for each category. The 2019 categories were – This is Me, Table Talk, Wedding and Growing Spaces. Photographs could be taken by either a professional or amateur photographer. Designers from all over the world can participate. Only the International Designer of the Year wins a monetary prize. All other winning designers receive a certificate and a digital copy of the magazine.The three international judges were each sent a digital book of all the portfolios that had been submitted and they in turn were invited to select the winners and could issue various awards - Gold, Silver, Bronze and, in the case of remarkable and high scoring work, Platinum. Each judge was not aware of the names of the other members of the judging panel until after judging had been completed. The judges were Jacqueline Boerma (the Netherlands); Mark Pampling (Australia) and Petra Konrad (Germany).The overall winner of the 2019 title was Robert Bartolen from Slovakia, who is now the Fusion Flowers International Designer of the Year. Second was Conny van der Westerlaken from the Netherlands and Third was Malgorzata Pawlowska from Poland. The award-winning designs have now been compiled into a digital book available to download.For a full list of winners or to download the magazine https://www.fusionflowers.com/product.php/1178/1063/international_competition_2019_the_winners_book_digital_download_for_pcFor further information, please contactLisa Belisle24 Enterprise, Unit G, Delafield, WI 53018Phone: 262-337-9006 Contact Information Flora Elements Education and Design

Lisa Belisle

262.337.9006



www.floraelements.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Flora Elements Education and Design