Most Americans Are Quarantined at Home, Making More Trash; BagUps Has a Biodegradable Solution

The BagUps trash bag dispensing system was invented by former U.S. Air Force Captain, Jack Licata, who served as a nuclear missile officer. At the end of every shift, Captain Jack also had to change the trash. He thought, “There’s got to be a better way” His idea? Think tissue-box for trash bags. When your kitchen trash bag’s full, you pull it out of the can and the next trash bag pulls up with it. You just tear at the perforation and line your trash can. It’s so much more convenient than searching for a new bag and much less disgusting than reaching your hand down into the trash can if you keep bags down there.



But convenience wasn’t enough for Jack, he also wanted to make sure his product, and his company, made a difference in the world. As Jack says, “We may be trashy, but we’re oh so lovable” for so many reasons, including:



Oxo-Biodegradable plastic, which means regular trash bags will fill landfills for thousands of years, BagUps bags breakdown in about 2 years.



Everything’s 100% made in the U.S.



All orders are packed and assembled by veterans and people with disabilities so they’re able to give good jobs to really great people.



Veteran-owned and operated.



“Since it’s important for all of us to avoid trips to the store right now, I wanted to roll out our home-delivery of BagUps as quickly as possible,” says Jack. At www.bagups.com, you can sign up for convenient auto-delivery of 2-packs that last about 3 months in most households or 12-pack cases for larger households, all delivered directly to your door.



BagUps mission: To make a difference one bag at a time.



Contact details: Jack Licata, jl@bagups.com, 908-672-3975

External link: www.bagups.com

Jack Licata

908-672-3975



www.bagups.com



