PreLynx® Expanding Its Distribution Channel Globally


PreLynx® Portal inquiries are pouring in with an overwhelming interest. The company thanked everyone for their positive feedback. They are one step closer to bringing people back together again.

Sarasota, FL, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- PreLynx® Portal, a gateway to the future, post COVID-19, in mere seconds will scan a person walking through and provide fever check, a viral sanitizing vapor, sniff for over 40 chemicals and drugs, and recognize numerous metals. In conjunction with other precautionary measures, the revolutionary and innovative PreLynx® Portal, designed by 123 Design, will provide assurance to the world that once again they can safely enjoy the company of others. Currently the company is in negotiations with distributors.
youtu.be/X_ODSFsz-GA

123.design/prelynx
For more information email: info@123.design

Or Contact us at: (941) 366-7500

123 Design
(making things smarter...)

1500 Independence Blvd. Suite 298
Sarasota, FL 34234
Tel: (941) 366-7500
www.123.design
Contact Information
123 Design
Leo Riza
941-366-7500
Contact
https://123.design
Attached Files
Specifications Sheet
Specification Sheet for three PreLynx® Portal units - Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie
Filename: Prelynx_Portal_Brochure-2020-.pdf

PreLynx Portal at the entrance of a Casino
PreLynx Portal can be placed at any entrance/exit of a building.
Filename: PrelynxCasino.jpg

PreLynx Portal at the entrance of a Store
PreLynx Portal can be placed at any entrance/exit of a retail store.
Filename: PrelynxNike.jpg

PreLynx Portal at the entrance of a Store
PreLynx Portal can be placed at any entrance/exit of a store.
Filename: PrelynxsTARBUCKS.jpg

PreLynx Portal before boarding a CruiseShip
PreLynx Portal can be placed before boarding a Cruise Ship.
Filename: PrelynxCruise2.jpg

PreLynx Portal at the entrance of a Store
PreLynx Portal can be placed at any entrance/exit of a store.
Filename: PrelynxCoach.jpg

PreLynx Portal at a TSA security checkpoint
PreLynx Portal can be placed at a TSA security checkpoint.
Filename: PrelynxAirport.jpg

PreLynx Portal at a hospital entrance
PreLynx Portal can be placed at a hospital or clinic entrance.
Filename: PrelynxHospital.jpg

PreLynx Portal anywhere in an airport
PreLynx Portal can be placed anywhere in an airport.
Filename: PrelynxAirport2.jpg

PreLynx Portal at any entrance/exit of a retail store
PreLynx Portal can be placed at any entrance/exit of a retail store.
Filename: PrelynxBedBathBeyond.jpg

PreLynx Portal at an entrance of a commercial building
PreLynx Portal can be placed at the entrance of a commercial building.
Filename: PreLynxBusinessEntrance.jpg

PreLynx Portal before boarding a Cruise Liner
PreLynx Portal can be placed before boarding a Cruiseliner.
Filename: PrelynxCruise.jpg

PreLynx Portal before boarding a Cruise Ship
PreLynx Portal can be placed before boarding a Cruise Ship.
Filename: PrelynxHotel.jpg

PreLynx Portal before boarding a subway train
PreLynx Portal can be placed before boarding a train or subway.
Filename: PrelynxSubway.jpg

PreLynx Portal at the entrance of a gym
PreLynx Portal can be placed at the entrance of a gym.
Filename: PrelynxGYM.jpg

PreLynx Portal at the entrance of a retail store
PreLynx Portal can be placed at the entrance of a retail store and gift shop.
Filename: PrelynxDisney.jpg

PreLynx Portal at the entrance of a concert hall
PreLynx Portal can be placed at the entrance of a concert hall.
Filename: PrelynxSchool3.jpg

PreLynx Portal detailed base
Filename: LYNXPRO-2020-03-15_09.jpg

PreLynx Portal overall look
Filename: PRELYNX_2020-03-15-01.jpg

PreLynx Portal functionality
Filename: PRELYNX_2020-03-15_08.jpg
 

