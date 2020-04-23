PreLynx® Expanding Its Distribution Channel Globally

www.123.design Sarasota, FL, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PreLynx® Portal, a gateway to the future, post COVID-19, in mere seconds will scan a person walking through and provide fever check, a viral sanitizing vapor, sniff for over 40 chemicals and drugs, and recognize numerous metals. In conjunction with other precautionary measures, the revolutionary and innovative PreLynx® Portal, designed by 123 Design, will provide assurance to the world that once again they can safely enjoy the company of others. Currently the company is in negotiations with distributors.For more information email: info@123.designOr Contact us at: (941) 366-7500123 Design(making things smarter...)1500 Independence Blvd. Suite 298Sarasota, FL 34234Tel: (941) 366-7500