Press Releases SMILES FOR MILES Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from SMILES FOR MILES: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Comedians Help Boy with Neuroblastoma

Zoom for Owen





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNdQ3S82iro



Originally scheduled for a comedy benefit show at local restaurant Chicago Street Pub in downtown Joliet, comedians DeeDee The Funny Girl, Logan Nielsen, Brooks Sullivan, and Ben Hamilton converted the event to a virtual setting, citing "show must go on!" They did not let COVID-19 stop them from doing their show to benefit Owen Buell and his family.



Owen Buell was diagnosed with neuroblastoma earlier this year, a cancer which affects the sympathetic nervous system in children. Along with this diagnosis, Owen’s parents, Valerie Mitchell and Brian Buell, are even more worried about him catching COVID-19, while fighting his diagnosis of neuroblastoma. Owen is definitely a real trooper going through these battles.



To read more on Owen’s fight, visit the family’s GoFundMe page (link below).



DeeDee, Logan, Brooks, and Ben would like to say a huge Thank You to all who participated. If you missed the event, but still want to donate, please go to Owen’s Go Fund Me page (link below). Every little bit helps.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-baby-owen-and-his-family



SMILES FOR MILES is a documentary which follows comedians DeeDee The Funny Girl, Logan Nielsen, Brooks Sullivan, and Ben Hamilton along their journey across the country via Route 66. They are using their comedic talents to help families in need raise funds. Chicago, IL, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The online Zoom event was a huge success (link below) raising money towards Owen’s Go Fund Me goal of $20,000. It brought a night of fun, games, laughter, and an up-close and personal night with the featured Chicago comedians of the SMILES FOR MILES documentary.Originally scheduled for a comedy benefit show at local restaurant Chicago Street Pub in downtown Joliet, comedians DeeDee The Funny Girl, Logan Nielsen, Brooks Sullivan, and Ben Hamilton converted the event to a virtual setting, citing "show must go on!" They did not let COVID-19 stop them from doing their show to benefit Owen Buell and his family.Owen Buell was diagnosed with neuroblastoma earlier this year, a cancer which affects the sympathetic nervous system in children. Along with this diagnosis, Owen’s parents, Valerie Mitchell and Brian Buell, are even more worried about him catching COVID-19, while fighting his diagnosis of neuroblastoma. Owen is definitely a real trooper going through these battles.To read more on Owen’s fight, visit the family’s GoFundMe page (link below).DeeDee, Logan, Brooks, and Ben would like to say a huge Thank You to all who participated. If you missed the event, but still want to donate, please go to Owen’s Go Fund Me page (link below). Every little bit helps.SMILES FOR MILES is a documentary which follows comedians DeeDee The Funny Girl, Logan Nielsen, Brooks Sullivan, and Ben Hamilton along their journey across the country via Route 66. They are using their comedic talents to help families in need raise funds. Contact Information SMILES FOR MILES

DeeDee Grucelski

312-481-6255





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMILES FOR MILES