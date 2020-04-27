New Dungeon Craft Tabletop Kickstarter Series Castles & Keeps & Cursed Lands Announced by 1985 Games

1985 Games is back with another blockbuster crowdfund, adding two new titles to the Dungeon Craft library. Whether you’re running a castle siege, a diplomatic dinner party, or exploring the twisted forests of D&D’s Curse of Strahd(TM), Castles & Keeps and Cursed Lands contain hundreds of terrain pieces to enhance every group’s tabletop RPG experience.





Castles & Keeps is perfect for any adventuring party looking to lay siege to a castle or start a brawl with the royal guard in the middle of the King's court. With over 700 high-quality pieces, Castles & Keeps has everything a gaming group needs to craft and lay siege to a kingdom.



Cursed Lands is a companion book for the Dungeons & Dragons adventure "Curse of Strahd™." With over 700 pieces included, Cursed Lands contains everything you need to build sprawling encounters in the decrepit demiplane, create twisted forests, haunted villages, and so much more.



The Kickstarter ends May 20, 2020



About 1985 Games

Founded in 2019 by a group of friends who hated drawing trees and buildings during their D&D sessions, 1985 Games mission is to create fun and affordable products for all gamers at every level. Contact us to learn more. For more information, visit: www.1985games.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact us at 971-666-2153 or email at info@1985games.com. Portland, OR, April 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 1985 Games is back with another crowdfund, adding two new titles to the Dungeon Craft library. Funded in just three hours and topping over $100,000 in the first twenty-four, fans have already unlocked the primary four stretch goals of the campaign. Whether you're running a castle siege, a diplomatic dinner party, or exploring the twisted forests of D&D's Curse of Strahd(TM), Castles & Keeps and Cursed Lands contains hundreds of terrain pieces to enhance every group's tabletop RPG experience.Castles & Keeps is perfect for any adventuring party looking to lay siege to a castle or start a brawl with the royal guard in the middle of the King's court. With over 700 high-quality pieces, Castles & Keeps has everything a gaming group needs to craft and lay siege to a kingdom.Cursed Lands is a companion book for the Dungeons & Dragons adventure "Curse of Strahd™." With over 700 pieces included, Cursed Lands contains everything you need to build sprawling encounters in the decrepit demiplane, create twisted forests, haunted villages, and so much more.The Kickstarter ends May 20, 2020About 1985 GamesFounded in 2019 by a group of friends who hated drawing trees and buildings during their D&D sessions, 1985 Games mission is to create fun and affordable products for all gamers at every level. Contact us to learn more. For more information, visit: www.1985games.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact us at 971-666-2153 or email at info@1985games.com.