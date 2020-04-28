Brooks and Blair Waterfront Properties in Final Phase of Development of The River’s Edge of Oakmont

Press Releases Brooks and Blair Waterfront Properties Press Release Share Blog

Construction underway to complete luxury community along Oakmont, PA’s waterfront.





Recognized by the American Institute of Architects for excellence in design, luxury residences in these areas will include a diverse range of models suited to individuals’ personal lifestyles. Homes range in size from 2,600-5,500+ Sq./Ft. and boast elegantly crafted kitchens with premium appliances, spacious open concept living rooms with cozy fireplaces, multi-level outdoor covered porches and balconies with striking views. Models are available for buyers to make their personal selections.



“We’re very excited to bring this area of Oakmont to life,” said Ashley Riggs, Marketing Director, Brooks and Blair Waterfront Properties. “Oakmont is such a charming, walkable town and we’re passionate about ensuring all future residents a connection to this vibrant historic community with all the function, comfort and convenience of today. From distinctive architectural details and thoughtfully designed floor plans to extensive outdoor living spaces and exclusive amenities, we’ve taken into consideration what will make The River’s Edge of Oakmont the most ideal place to come home to every day.”



Built along the remaining parcel of captivating land on Oakmont’s riverside, the 30-acre community is conveniently located 25 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh. Brooks and Blair Waterfront Properties sought to build a community that had the ability to provide future residents unparalleled function, quality and character. Each neighborhood within The River’s Edge of Oakmont has uniquely different views of the Allegheny River, with parks including Riverfront Park and Central Park, wooded hills, tree-lined streets and public gathering spaces. Additional amenities include walking trails, a newly constructed clubhouse with a complete fitness center, a private lounge and an infinity pool.



The locale of The River’s Edge of Oakmont places residents only minutes from popular locations in the booming Oakmont area, including multiple esteemed country clubs and golf courses. All residents will relish the convenience of being walking distance from trendy restaurants and shopping. The community is also served by Riverview School District, a leading PA district in terms of curriculum, educators and safety, as well as Shady Side Academy, a highly regarded K-12 private institution.



Onsite is a beautiful decorated Bradley model marketed by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and their trained professional real estate new construction specialists. For additional information about The River’s Edge of Oakmont, or to schedule a virtual tour, please call 412-828-2000 or visit riversedgeofoakmont.com.



About Brooks and Blair Homes

Since 2002, Brooks and Blair Waterfront Properties, a fine home and property development firm, has been creating luxury homes and apartments throughout Western Pennsylvania. Brooks and Blair Waterfront Properties’ greatest pride resides in their craftsmanship and building homes that stand the test of time. As one of Pittsburgh’s most sought after developers, the focus is on making every home a reflection of its time and place. In order to provide clients properties that achieve a level of assured quality, Brooks and Blair Waterfront Properties serves as both builder and developer. This hands-on approach to real estate creates the highest standard that is expected from diverse and sophisticated clientele.



About The River’s Edge of Oakmont

Ashley Riggs

412-828-2000



http://www.brooksandblair.com/



