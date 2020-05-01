9/11 Promise Awards Scholarships to the Children of First Responders & Veterans

Reston, VA, May 01, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The 9/11 Promise, Inc. today announced awards to 10 deserving students who are the children of first responders or members of the US Armed Forces. This is the inaugural group of recipients for these scholarships that will be awarded on a yearly basis going forward. Each recipient will receive monies to contribute to their tuition and living expenses as they attend a mix of colleges, universities, and trade schools next fall.
The mission of the organization originated in the aftermath of the attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001 and the same themes of bravery and personal sacrifice echo now during the COVID-19 public health crisis. Nearly two decades later our nation’s first responders and military members continue to create stories of hope, courage, and service to others. The inspirational acts of these public servants in this time of crisis make it even more fitting that 2020 marks the first award of these scholarships.
“Every day, first responders & military service members protect our communities and country. While their bravery tends to be highlighted in times like 9/11 and our current COVID global pandemic, these folks are actually heroes every single day,” said Jennifer DePoto, President of The 9/11 Promise, Inc. “It is with great pleasure that we honor their courage and sacrifices. We are truly excited to provide educational scholarships to the children of these heroes.”
This year 34 students applied for the 9/11 Promise scholarships. The organization evaluated each submission for eligibility, primarily being the child of a military member or first responder who has passed away or been disabled. Each scholar was further evaluated based on their need, academic ability, community service, and persistence. Scholars will go on to study in fields such as biological science, engineering, culinary arts, medicine, computer science, and education.
These 10 scholars grew up with daily reminders of the highest examples of personal sacrifice shown by the individuals closest to them. The 9/11 Promise, Inc. is honored to offer a small repayment for all that they and their families have given to their grateful communities. A full list of the 2020 9/11 Promise Scholars, including the states they represent, their parent’s affiliations, and their destination schools, can be found below:
Georgia
Olivia Terry
Parent Affiliation: Hernando County Fire and Rescue
Destination: Toccoa Falls College
New Jersey
Emma Nastro
Parent Affiliation: New York City Fire Department
Destination: Northeastern University
Jacquelyn McKay
Parent Affiliation: New York City Fire Department
Destination: Medical Career Institute
New York
Julian Romano
Parent Affiliation: New York City Police Department
Destination: Penn State University
Kaitlyn Okvist
Parent Affiliation: Ronkonkoma Volunteer Fire Department
Destination: The University at Albany, State University of New York
Lily Candelaria
Parent Affiliation: New York State Police
Destination: New York University
Matthew Brophy
Parent Affiliation: New York City Police Department
Destination: Adelphi University
Paige Hennigan
Parent Affiliation: New York City Fire Department
Destination: University of Scranton
Patrick Lyons
Parent Affiliation: New York City Fire Department
Destination: Cornell University
Texas
Gerardo Vazquez
Parent Affiliation: United State Army
Destination: Culinary Institute of America
The 9/11 Promise, Inc. is dedicated to keeping a promise made on September 11, 2001 to our emergency personnel who responded with the greatest of courage as well as our military personnel who continue to fight for this country’s safety and freedom. Each year the 9/11 Promise holds a team run event between the Pentagon in Washington, DC and Ground Zero in New York City, as well as a bike ride between the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, PA. The generous support of the public, our athletes, local fire companies, and police departments enable us to provide scholarships to the dependents of first responders and military members who have been disabled or passed away in service to our country and the public. Prior to 2020, the 9/11 Promise also provided grants to organizations that serve these communities. www.the911promise.org
Media Contact: Jennifer DePoto, 703-969-1062, jennifer.depoto@the911promise.org