Kryptall Prevents Cellular Phone Tracking





Wilmington, DE, May 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Governments, marketing companies and hackers have wanted access to cellular phone locations for years. Governments around the world are now gaining access to track cellular phones under the request to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The privacy concern is that if governments can track the location then so may hackers, business competitors and criminals. KryptAll prevents cellular phone tracking while keeping your calls and calling records secure.

Privacy has been challenged in the past as stated in articles by ZDNet and Vice Motherboard that revealed an industry of middlemen that acquired location information and resold it to companies. Raising security concerns such as stalkers be able to buy their victims' location information. Effecting the safety of every cellular phone user.

Forbes informs that as of April 3, Google provides, “generalized tracking data for 131 countries and regions, to chart movement trends over time by geography, across different high-level categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.’”

Tracking has been going on for some time. As Forbes stated, “the main difference now is that governments are also accessing this data.”

Coronavirus was the justification of this invasion of privacy to make it sound helpful and wise but now coronavirus phone tracking now impacts us all - and this is just the start.

Citizens do not have to fall prey to being tracked. The global network of KryptAll servers that manage the calls are encrypted with 3 levels of encryption, in order to guarantee the impossibility of tampering even by the KryptAll personnel. Secure phones such as KryptAll provide secure encrypted calling without calling records and protects from location tracking.
Contact Information
KryptAll
Richard Di Sabatino
310-729-1505
Contact
KryptAll.com

