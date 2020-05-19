Kryptall Prevents Cellular Phone Tracking

Governments, marketing companies and hackers have wanted access to cellular phone locations for years. The privacy concern is that if governments can track the location than so may hackers, business competitors and criminals. KryptAll prevents cellular phone tracking while keeping your calls and calling records secure.





Privacy has been challenged in the past as stated in articles by ZDNet and Vice Motherboard that revealed an industry of middlemen that acquired location information and resold it to companies. Raising security concerns such as stalkers be able to buy their victims' location information. Effecting the safety of every cellular phone user.



Forbes informs that as of April 3, Google provides, “generalized tracking data for 131 countries and regions, to chart movement trends over time by geography, across different high-level categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.’”



Tracking has been going on for some time. As Forbes stated, “the main difference now is that governments are also accessing this data.”



Coronavirus was the justification of this invasion of privacy to make it sound helpful and wise but now coronavirus phone tracking now impacts us all - and this is just the start.



