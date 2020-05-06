Dr. Bob DeMaria, The Drugless Doctor, Releases His Eleventh Book, "Dr. Bob's Drugless Guide to Mental Health," for Mental Health Awareness Month

Press Releases The Drugless Doctor Press Release Share Blog

Dr. Bob DeMaria, a Chiropractor and NHD with over forty years of clinical experience, has released his eleventh book, "Dr. Bob's Drugless Guide to Balancing Female Hormones," which is a holistic approach to overcoming depression, anxiety, memory loss, and more.





How Do You Achieve Complete Mental Health?If you were to ask a group of individuals this question and their definition of mental health, you would probably receive a different and unique answer from everyone.The truth is, no matter where you turn today, there is an increased public awareness for the term "mental health." However, to actually reach and hold onto optimal mental health can be a journey in itself.What Dr. Bob DeMaria intends to achieve in his "Drugless Guide to Mental Health," is to lean in and describe everyday mental health "conditions" he has had success helping during his forty-plus years of experience, and then create a drugless protocol for you to live life to the fullest. Naturally!Chapters & Topics Include:Depressed, Stressed, & All the RestA Trip Down Memory Lane: Alzheimer's & DementiaInside Out: Your Emotions & Body-Organ ConnectionAn Apple a Day Keeps the Anxiety at Bay: Optimal Food Choices for Mental HealthDr. Bob's Patient Testimonials:"I followed Dr. Bob's mental health plan, and have now been off medication for ten years! I have more energy, vitality, and mental clarity. Life couldn't be any better!" - M.S"I have more energy, I can concentrate, my mental health is back to where it should be, and lastly, my A1C is down." - C.PAbout Dr. Bob: Dr. Bob DeMaria is an accomplished healthcare provider with over forty years experience helping individuals from all over the world without ever prescribing a single medication. His educational background includes a degree in Human Biology, specialties in Spinal Engineering and Natural Orthopedic Treatments, valedictorian of his chiropractic class at National University of Health Sciences, and an NHD degree.He is the founder of The Drugless Doctors, a chiropractic and nutrition-based practice, with locations in Cleveland, Ohio and Naples, Florida. His extensive research and clinical observations have been the foundation for his eleven books, including, "Dr. Bob's Guide to a Healthy Marriage," which he co-wrote with his wife, Debbie, and his YouVersion devotionals, which have been viewed from people all over the world.

