Press Releases CloudWave Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from CloudWave: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Willis-Knighton Health System Chooses CloudWave for Managed Infrastructure as a Service

CloudWave provides Willis-Knighton Health System with fully managed, HIPAA-compliant hosting of its MEDITECH Electronic Health Record and ancillary systems with the OpSus Healthcare Cloud.





Willis-Knighton Health System is the largest healthcare provider in northern Louisiana, with five hospitals and 140 clinics.



Willis-Knighton Health System evaluated data center and cloud-based solutions as the platform for their new EHR and chose CloudWave’s OpSus Live service to provide managed hosting, daily operations, security, systems maintenance, and full disaster recovery for their MEDITECH system.



“In looking for a vendor to host our MEDITECH Expanse environment Willis-Knighton Health System found a committed partner in CloudWave. From their knowledgeable team to their guaranteed uptime CloudWave’s team impressed at every turn. We are confident that hosting with CloudWave will help Willis-Knighton meet our mission to continually improve the health and well-being of the people we serve,” stated Josh Robinson, Director of IT Applications at Willis Knighton Health System.



“Willis-Knighton selected MEDITECH Expanse to take us into the next chapter. With that said, selecting Meditech Expanse was only the beginning, we evaluated several options to run Meditech Expanse; after weighing on premises solutions and managed services vendors, we selected to partner with CloudWave. We found that CloudWave is the best match based on their experience and in-depth knowledge of the MEDITECH environment. CloudWave provided Willis-Knighton the confidence to ensure we would have guaranteed system availability and performance. Willis-Knighton feels CloudWave will handle each aspect of the project with top notch service while keeping our data secure and available. Throughout the entire selection process CloudWave’s team and their extensive experience gave me peace of mind to know Willis Knighton would be in the capable hands of CloudWave,” said Cody Adams, Director of IT Infrastructure at Willis Knighton Health System.



OpSus Live meets all HIPAA and HITECH requirements mandating the privacy and protection of patient information. The OpSus Healthcare Cloud achieves this through the rigorous security network and operational processes that are the foundation of all OpSus cloud solutions.



“We’re proud to enter into this partnership with Willis-Knighton Health System and look forward to working with them to implement their MEDITECH Expanse EHR in the OpSus Cloud,” said Ken Brasch, Regional Sales Director at CloudWave. “CloudWave’s mission is to enable, empower, and enhance the delivery of quality medical care to the Willis-Knighton community. Marlborough, MA, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CloudWave announces its partnership with Willis-Knighton Health System to host their Electronic Health Records (EHR) in the OpSus Healthcare Cloud as they transition to their newly adopted MEDITECH Expanse EHR system.Willis-Knighton Health System is the largest healthcare provider in northern Louisiana, with five hospitals and 140 clinics.Willis-Knighton Health System evaluated data center and cloud-based solutions as the platform for their new EHR and chose CloudWave’s OpSus Live service to provide managed hosting, daily operations, security, systems maintenance, and full disaster recovery for their MEDITECH system.“In looking for a vendor to host our MEDITECH Expanse environment Willis-Knighton Health System found a committed partner in CloudWave. From their knowledgeable team to their guaranteed uptime CloudWave’s team impressed at every turn. We are confident that hosting with CloudWave will help Willis-Knighton meet our mission to continually improve the health and well-being of the people we serve,” stated Josh Robinson, Director of IT Applications at Willis Knighton Health System.“Willis-Knighton selected MEDITECH Expanse to take us into the next chapter. With that said, selecting Meditech Expanse was only the beginning, we evaluated several options to run Meditech Expanse; after weighing on premises solutions and managed services vendors, we selected to partner with CloudWave. We found that CloudWave is the best match based on their experience and in-depth knowledge of the MEDITECH environment. CloudWave provided Willis-Knighton the confidence to ensure we would have guaranteed system availability and performance. Willis-Knighton feels CloudWave will handle each aspect of the project with top notch service while keeping our data secure and available. Throughout the entire selection process CloudWave’s team and their extensive experience gave me peace of mind to know Willis Knighton would be in the capable hands of CloudWave,” said Cody Adams, Director of IT Infrastructure at Willis Knighton Health System.OpSus Live meets all HIPAA and HITECH requirements mandating the privacy and protection of patient information. The OpSus Healthcare Cloud achieves this through the rigorous security network and operational processes that are the foundation of all OpSus cloud solutions.“We’re proud to enter into this partnership with Willis-Knighton Health System and look forward to working with them to implement their MEDITECH Expanse EHR in the OpSus Cloud,” said Ken Brasch, Regional Sales Director at CloudWave. “CloudWave’s mission is to enable, empower, and enhance the delivery of quality medical care to the Willis-Knighton community. Contact Information CloudWave

Christine Mellyn

877-991-1991



www.gocloudwave.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CloudWave