Music Video Made Entirely of Women Quarantined in Their Homes

Galactic Cat Records released a new music video by LA-based singer and songwriter Nadia Vaeh made entirely of women quarantined in their homes after the original video production was interrupted due to COVID-19 crisis. This video was only to include a few of her closest friends until word spread, resulting in 50+ women participating from their homes from around the world. The song, titled "Monroe," is a women's empowerment anthem.





The original music video production was interrupted by the pandemic, preventing the completion of the video. Necessity is the mother of invention and Nadia decided to reach out to some of her best friends to see if they would be interested in performing in this newly conceived video. Ultimately 50+ women aged from 5 to 71, would hear about it and volunteer to perform.



Performers included women from the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany, Greece, and many states in the U.S. Many of the performers really found the music video to be a good creative exercise while being in isolation, and some had never performed before prior to this video.



A few performers in the video are trans or identify as female. “We wanted to make this video as inclusive as possible and celebrate empowered femininity in its entirety. To be a 'Monroe' does not stop at the traditional meaning of being a woman,” said Nadia Vaeh.



Based out of Los Angeles, Nadia Vaeh was quarantined herself in her home preventing her from managing a team of creatives needed to produce a traditional style music video. “All creatives and crews in Los Angeles are quarantined in their homes anxious to work on projects but unable to do so due to the quarantine restrictions.” Nadia is very thankful for the group of friends and women that came together to make this vision possible.



