Press Releases Lancaster Theological Seminary Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Lancaster Theological Seminary: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Lancaster Theological Seminary Appoints Dr. David Rowe to be Interim President

Lancaster Theological Seminary's Board of Trustees appoints Dr. David Rowe of Windermere, FL, to be interim president following the retirement of the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch who has served nine years as the graduate school's president.





“Our Selection Committee was impressed with the broad range of skills and experience in higher education that Dr. Rowe brings to our Seminary including leadership, finance, strategic thinking, and knowledge and understanding of graduate theological education,” said Brian A. Bodager, Chair, Lancaster Theological Seminary Board of Trustees.



With Rowe’s appointment, the Board of Trustees now will focus on the launch of a nationwide search for a permanent president to lead the 195-year-old seminary.



During a 25-year career in higher education, Rowe has been president of Centenary College of Louisiana, vice president at both LaGrange College and Wesleyan College in Georgia, and director of advancement and planning at Oxford College of Emory University. At Emory’s Candler School of Theology, he earned a Master of Divinity degree cum laude and worked in Admissions and Development.



In addition to a Master of Divinity, Rowe’s academic credentials include a Ph.D. in Educational Policy Studies from Georgia State University, a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Southwestern University in Texas, and a Certificate in Ecumenical Studies from the University of Geneva. He is an ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church.



Since 2017, as founder and president of The Windermere Group, LLC, Rowe has advised colleges, universities, national and international educational organizations on issues including organizational leadership, financial turnaround, fundraising, governance, program repositioning and strategic partnerships. He is a member of onsite review teams for the University Senate of the United Methodist Church.



“I look forward to working with all members of the Lancaster community to advance the Seminary’s historic mission and to lay the groundwork for its strategic vision,” said Rowe.



Rowe plans to move temporarily to Lancaster while serving as Lancaster Seminary’s interim president.



Lancaster Theological Seminary, a graduate school of theology affiliated with the United Church of Christ, is known for academic excellence, celebration of differences across Christian traditions, and creative engagement on issues important to our world. Lancaster, PA, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Lancaster Theological Seminary Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. David Rowe to serve as the graduate school’s interim president until a permanent president is hired. Rowe, of Windermere, Florida, begins July 1, 2020, the day after the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch retires after nine years as the Seminary’s president.“Our Selection Committee was impressed with the broad range of skills and experience in higher education that Dr. Rowe brings to our Seminary including leadership, finance, strategic thinking, and knowledge and understanding of graduate theological education,” said Brian A. Bodager, Chair, Lancaster Theological Seminary Board of Trustees.With Rowe’s appointment, the Board of Trustees now will focus on the launch of a nationwide search for a permanent president to lead the 195-year-old seminary.During a 25-year career in higher education, Rowe has been president of Centenary College of Louisiana, vice president at both LaGrange College and Wesleyan College in Georgia, and director of advancement and planning at Oxford College of Emory University. At Emory’s Candler School of Theology, he earned a Master of Divinity degree cum laude and worked in Admissions and Development.In addition to a Master of Divinity, Rowe’s academic credentials include a Ph.D. in Educational Policy Studies from Georgia State University, a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Southwestern University in Texas, and a Certificate in Ecumenical Studies from the University of Geneva. He is an ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church.Since 2017, as founder and president of The Windermere Group, LLC, Rowe has advised colleges, universities, national and international educational organizations on issues including organizational leadership, financial turnaround, fundraising, governance, program repositioning and strategic partnerships. He is a member of onsite review teams for the University Senate of the United Methodist Church.“I look forward to working with all members of the Lancaster community to advance the Seminary’s historic mission and to lay the groundwork for its strategic vision,” said Rowe.Rowe plans to move temporarily to Lancaster while serving as Lancaster Seminary’s interim president.Lancaster Theological Seminary, a graduate school of theology affiliated with the United Church of Christ, is known for academic excellence, celebration of differences across Christian traditions, and creative engagement on issues important to our world. Contact Information Lancaster Theological Seminary

Meg Graham

717-290-8702



www.lancasterseminary.edu



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lancaster Theological Seminary