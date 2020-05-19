Superior Grocers Extends Temporary Hourly Employee Wage Increase





Superior Grocers is open daily 8:00A - 10:00P and has reserved the hours of 7:00A - 8:00A for Seniors 60+ and those with disabilities. Santa Fe Springs, CA, May 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Superior Grocers announces they will extend the temporary Wage Increase for the Store and Warehouse hourly personnel through May 31st.“Our employees continue to work diligently to ensure their communities have access to the food and household supplies they need. Their continued commitment to the communities they serve is what keeps Superior going. We will continue to extend the temporary pay rate increase to May 31st, 2020. We will also continue to provide our employees with weekly lunches until June 28, 2020,” said Richard Wardwell, President.Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently-owned chains of grocery stores in Southern California. Our philosophy is to offer the highest quality products with exceptional customer service. You can always count on excellent Quality, Variety, & Value when you shop at Superior Grocers. We are dedicated to building a community of loyal customers, vendors and staff where food shopping is fun and the spirit and love of family guide our actions.Superior Grocers is open daily 8:00A - 10:00P and has reserved the hours of 7:00A - 8:00A for Seniors 60+ and those with disabilities.