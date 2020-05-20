Announcing EnQlave: Post-Quantum Secure Ethereum Wallets

Press Releases The QRL Foundation Press Release Share Blog

EnQlave relies upon native ethereum smart contracts providing a fully decentralised non-custodial ultra secure storage solution. It is powered by the same post-quantum cryptography used by the QRL network - the eXtended Merkle Signature Scheme (XMSS) - which is draft approved by NIST.



EnQlave will also enable the creation of quantum-resistant Ethereum ERC-20 tokens whose transfer requires valid XMSS signatures. This functionality will allow for the bi-directional migration of QRL’s unit of value (Quanta) between the QRL and Ethereum networks.



A QRL project spokesman said: "Our team is delighted to bring EnQlave out of stealth development as we move towards production of this ground breaking post-quantum secure wallet. Users will be able to safely store ether and ERC20 tokens in a re-usable digital wallet with the assurance of hybrid multi-signature ECDSA and XMSS cryptography. Additionally, EnQlave will pave the way for the creation of quantum-resistant Ethereum ERC20 tokens and will allow for the bi-directional migration of QRL’s unit of value (Quanta) between the QRL and Ethereum networks."



Notes to editors



Founded in 2016, the open source QRL project powers the world’s first post-quantum secure financial blockchain.



QRL is secured by XMSS, a draft-NIST approved post-quantum secure signature scheme.



The decentralised QRL platform, in addition to offering ultra-secure digital assets, provides simple creation and transaction of quantum-resistant tokens, notarisation of digital files, integration with the Keybase identity platform, mobile and Ledger Nano hardware wallet support, and the groundwork for ephemeral quantum-secure communication infrastructure.



The QRL:

Adam Koltun

+1 (312) 498-3594



https://qrl.foundation



