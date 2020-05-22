Experimentica Ltd. Announces the Successful Acquisition of the Ophthalmic Contract Research Division from Ophthy-DS, Inc.

Experimentica Ltd., a leader in preclinical ophthalmic drug discovery services, announces the successful acquisition of the contract research division from Ophthy-DS, Inc., a Michigan-based preclinical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in non-regulated drug discovery services and medical device testing for ophthalmic indications.





– Expands its Presence in North America and Strengthens Experimentica’s Position as Leading Preclinical Ophthalmic CRO.



Experimentica Ltd., a leader in preclinical ophthalmic drug discovery services, announces the successful acquisition of the contract research division from Ophthy-DS, Inc., a Michigan-based preclinical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in non-regulated drug discovery services and medical device testing for ophthalmic indications.



Ophthy-DS contributes a decade-long track record of partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as academic partners to support innovative solutions to treat ophthalmic pathologies. Ophthy-DS stands out as a highly differentiated player with custom preclinical ocular models and state-of-the-art imaging and functional testing capabilities.



Acquisition of the Ophthy-DS ocular CRO business will complement Experimentica’s portfolio of preclinical models and further expand our geographical footprint in North America. Experimentica is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong growth of ophthalmology markets, growing investment in early stage companies, and positive trends underlying contract research and outsourcing of laboratory services.



, Ph.D., President and CEO of Experimentica Ltd., commented, “The acquisition of Ophthy-DS strengthens our position as the trusted partner for sponsors seeking to accelerate their ophthalmic drug discovery efforts. At a time when demand for preclinical CRO services is increasing, this strategic expansion enhances our global footprint by initiating R&D activities in the United States, enabling Experimentica to operate more proximate to a growing biotechnology and academic client base.”



“The scientific expertise and complementary capabilities of Ophthy-DS are an excellent fit for Experimentica’s mission of providing Scientific Excellence in Ocular Models℠ and will further broaden our portfolio of ocular disease models in large animals,”



, Ph.D., former Chief Executive Officer of Ophthy-DS, was appointed Director, In Vivo Pharmacology, and will be responsible for sponsored studies at Experimentica’s R&D site in Michigan. “Becoming part of the Experimentica family recognizes our accomplishments in the preclinical ocular CRO industry over the past decade. We are excited to be part of this new era for Experimentica as well as the opportunity to truly compete in a global market.”



About Experimentica Ltd.: Experimentica Ltd. is a global contract research organization (CRO) that specializes in preclinical models of ophthalmic disease. Our world-class scientists and technicians apply a comprehensive set of skills and industry experience to model ocular diseases using multiple experimental platforms, from cell culture-based systems to complex surgical techniques and in vivo models. With R&D laboratory sites in Kuopio, Finland, Vilnius, Lithuania, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, global representation and an industry-leading portfolio, Experimentica Ltd. delivers the highest quality science to assist clients around the globe in advancing their ophthalmic drug discovery and drug development portfolio.



Contact for media enquiries:

, Pharm.D., Director Business Development

Email:

Phone: +33 (0) 7 83 55 69 52

Simon Kaja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Vice-President, Americas

Email:

Phone: +1 (682) 234-4763 Forest Park, IL, May 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Experimentica Ltd. announces the successful acquisition of the Ophthalmic Contract Research Division from Ophthy-DS, Inc. – Expands its Presence in North America and Strengthens Experimentica’s Position as Leading Preclinical Ophthalmic CRO.Experimentica Ltd., a leader in preclinical ophthalmic drug discovery services, announces the successful acquisition of the contract research division from Ophthy-DS, Inc., a Michigan-based preclinical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in non-regulated drug discovery services and medical device testing for ophthalmic indications.Ophthy-DS contributes a decade-long track record of partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as academic partners to support innovative solutions to treat ophthalmic pathologies. Ophthy-DS stands out as a highly differentiated player with custom preclinical ocular models and state-of-the-art imaging and functional testing capabilities.Acquisition of the Ophthy-DS ocular CRO business will complement Experimentica’s portfolio of preclinical models and further expand our geographical footprint in North America. Experimentica is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong growth of ophthalmology markets, growing investment in early stage companies, and positive trends underlying contract research and outsourcing of laboratory services. Giedrius Kalesnykas , Ph.D., President and CEO of Experimentica Ltd., commented, “The acquisition of Ophthy-DS strengthens our position as the trusted partner for sponsors seeking to accelerate their ophthalmic drug discovery efforts. At a time when demand for preclinical CRO services is increasing, this strategic expansion enhances our global footprint by initiating R&D activities in the United States, enabling Experimentica to operate more proximate to a growing biotechnology and academic client base.”“The scientific expertise and complementary capabilities of Ophthy-DS are an excellent fit for Experimentica’s mission of providing Scientific Excellence in Ocular Models℠ and will further broaden our portfolio of ocular disease models in large animals,” Simon Kaja , Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Vice-President, Americas commented. Jeff Jamison , Ph.D., former Chief Executive Officer of Ophthy-DS, was appointed Director, In Vivo Pharmacology, and will be responsible for sponsored studies at Experimentica’s R&D site in Michigan. “Becoming part of the Experimentica family recognizes our accomplishments in the preclinical ocular CRO industry over the past decade. We are excited to be part of this new era for Experimentica as well as the opportunity to truly compete in a global market.”About Experimentica Ltd.: Experimentica Ltd. is a global contract research organization (CRO) that specializes in preclinical models of ophthalmic disease. Our world-class scientists and technicians apply a comprehensive set of skills and industry experience to model ocular diseases using multiple experimental platforms, from cell culture-based systems to complex surgical techniques and in vivo models. With R&D laboratory sites in Kuopio, Finland, Vilnius, Lithuania, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, global representation and an industry-leading portfolio, Experimentica Ltd. delivers the highest quality science to assist clients around the globe in advancing their ophthalmic drug discovery and drug development portfolio.Contact for media enquiries: Guillaume Demarne , Pharm.D., Director Business DevelopmentEmail: gd@experimentica.com Phone: +33 (0) 7 83 55 69 52Simon Kaja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Vice-President, AmericasEmail: kaja@experimentica.com Phone: +1 (682) 234-4763