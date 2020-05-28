Bay Equity Home Loans Donates $135,000 to Food Banks





keckert@bayeq.com Corte Madera, CA, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bay Equity and its employees are responding to the overwhelming need of food banks with a donation of $135,000.“In this pandemic, with more than 36 million Americans unemployed, the demand for food assistance in the United States has skyrocketed,” said Bay Equity Chief Executive Officer, Brett McGovern. “Bay Equity and its 14 regions are donating to 49 food banks to help our neighbors in need.”“Bay Equity’s Core Values include a commitment to give back to the communities in which we serve,” said President, Casey McGovern. “With so many families seeking help to put food on the table, we are gratified to be able to support the great work of food banks and help make a difference.”About Bay Equity:Bay Equity is a family-owned, full-service retail mortgage lender. Social Survey has rated it Top Ten for Customer Satisfaction among the nation’s largest mortgage companies. Founded in 2007, Bay Equity Home Loans is licensed in 42 states.For more information about Bay Equity LLC and Bay Equity Home Loans, please visit: www.bayequityhomeloans.com Media Contact:Kurt EckertPR & Communications SpecialistBay Equity LLC503.305.2636