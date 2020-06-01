Sonia Marta is Releasing "Bucharest City Tour, a Trip with Sonia" Book That Supports Vulnerable Communities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Releases Sonia Marta Press Release Share Blog

The book illustrates the journey of three friends going on a school trip with Bucharest City Tour Bus, discovering many monuments along the way, learning facts and figures about some of the wonderful landmarks Bucharest has to offer. It was during online lessons at home, that Sonia took time to review it and decided to move further and also support a charity. This way she wants to think, over the years when looking back, that there is always something good to come from a difficult situation for creative people.



"Bucharest City Tour, A Trip with Sonia" supports The Emergency Fund of Bucharest Community Foundation for the people and communities that are vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donating 10% from profits.



Besides the help needed for hospitals, there is a need to support the elderly or vulnerable families that are isolated. The fund helps provide hygiene and sanitary products, staple food, medicine for chronic diseases, care in permanent and temporary shelters, or other products that are helping people or communities prevent the infection of the COVID-19 virus.



Sonia Marta was involved in various fund-raising projects at her school, International British School of Bucharest, and she hopes that this time she will succeed in having a bigger impact as the project will be endorsed by various artists around the world. She invites Romanians and those from around the world to join her and endorse her initiative, helping to deliver her message and help it reach people around the world while discovering the beautiful landmarks Bucharest has to offer, through children’s eyes. This is not a project just about Bucharest, it is for Bucharest, at the same time.



Marinela Cojocaru – UK, Pierre Maubouche – France, Tyler Hyrchuk – Canada, Lina Sinuan – Singapore, Yukiko Fujimura – Japan, Julie Fogerson – USA, Romy Hooper – New Zealand, Aysel Salmanova – Azerbaijan and Luca Massaroli – Italy are supporting the initiative by reading an extract of the book. This way the English teachers can organize an interactive lesson about Bucharest, anywhere in the world.



"Sonia is a very bright, creative, and lovely young lady. Nowadays, when kids are spending most of their spare time playing video games or visiting city malls, she reads books, enjoys going to the opera, and she writes. But she writes amazing! And I think that her dream – becoming a successful writer – will come true. Certainly, many families will join her trip and will discover or rediscover the beautiful city and its landmarks, as she did with her friends, with her family or with her school colleagues," says Oana Ionașcu, the book editor.



The English version of the book can be bought online from eMAG and as an e-book from eMAG and Google Play Books. Soon there will be versions of the e-book released in Romanian, Italian and French. This way the book will be available to a wider audience, to anyone willing to travel even virtually through Bucharest, until they will visit the beautiful and unique landmarks of the city. The book will be found in Autograf Network in Romania as soon as the stores will open.



Sonia Marta is an avid reader and loves the world of books, especially fiction. Her first book was published when she was 10 years old, on Children’s Day in 2018. Since then, she has met more than 1,000 children on her journey, visiting schools and kindergartens talking about the importance of reading and creativity. She published The Rapping Astronaut in April 2020 and has many more projects underway, alongside writing monthly for the International British School of Bucharest magazine, The International Voice. Her favorite free-time activities are reading, writing, and besides these: travelling, watching movies, and cooking. She is thankful to her teachers at IBSB who nurtured her talent and supported her, as she has been a student here since she was 4 years old.



Sonia has online workshops with children from various schools with her latest books until she will be able to visit them again. Follow Sonia_Marta_Author pages on Facebook, Instagram and @AuthorMarta on Twitter to be updated with the latest news regarding her editorial projects and community involvement.



Adriana Repede completes Sonia Marta’s story with beautiful illustrations, using fresh and vibrant colors. Adriana has extended education and vast professional experience. She is known for a career of over 20 years of entrepreneurship in education, as an Award-Winning Success Coach, but she is also known as a connoisseur, lover, and promoter of luxury, art, painting, and beauty.



Driven by her passion for art and creativity, in April 2017 she launched Adria Arte, a brand that emphasizes art and culture, a showcase of luxury scarves and fashion collections, inspired by the great artists and beautiful places around the world.

Inspired by her work on the illustrations for Sonia Marta’s book, she will launch soon a new collection, named Mon Bucarest – Mon Petit Paris.



For more art, everyone is invited to follow the Adria Arte Instagram page.



Here are a few quotes from readers of "Bucharest City Tour, A Trip with Sonia":

"A beautifully written and illustrated story of a magical journey through the wonderful sites of Bucharest. Sonia and her friends take the reader on an eye-opening tour, learning all about the city and it’s landmarked on the way!" –Laura Hawkins, International British School of Bucharest, Head of Creative Arts, UK



"A heart-felt, yet incredibly informative journey through the beautiful city of Bucharest: a city just waiting to be discovered. A must-read for anyone wanting to visit!" –Jack Oldham, International British School of Bucharest, Teacher, UK



"The book is written with passion and is illustrated in a precious and memorable way. A book to cherish about Bucharest, a loved cosmopolite city." –Giuliana Arena, Writer, Italy



Claudia Marta

+40742033975



www.soniamarta.ro

Sonia_Marta_Author pages on Facebook, Instagram and @AuthorMarta on Twitter

Sonia Marta - Author Sonia Marta is an avid reader and loves the world of books, especially fiction. Her first book was published when she was 10 years old, on Children’s Day in 2018. Since then, she has met more than 1,000 children when visiting schools and kindergartens talking about the importance of reading. Filename: SoniaMarta1.jpg

"Bucharest City Tour, A Trip with Sonia" - page 16 Page 16 of "Bucharest City Tour, a Trip with Sonia" book. Filename: Page16ArchofTriumph.jpg

"Bucharest City Tour, A Trip with Sonia" - page 16 Page 18 of "Bucharest City Tour, a Trip with Sonia" book. Filename: BucharestCityTourATripwithSon.jpg

