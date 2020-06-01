New Release by "Reflections of Horsepower" Artist Michael Irvine. Three Incredible Paintings. Fourteen Years in the Making. One Ultimate Barn-Find.

From the surreal, creative imagination of Michael Irvine, one of North America's premier automotive fine artists, comes a unique trilogy capturing over 50 Ford-powered cars, trucks and tractors in one amazing scene. Perfect for the man-cave, den, office, garage. Just in time for Father's Day.





Together (left to right), “Blue Bloods Behind the Barn” (2020), “Blue Blocks Behind the Barn” (2019) and “Big Blocks Behind the Barn,” (2006) create one amazing scene - where one painting ends, the next begins - making this a unique, highly collectible trilogy. Depicting over 50 high-performance big and small block beasts, this vibrant set of paintings brings to life the story that enthusiasts and collectors across the globe dream about - the idea of coming across a well-hidden collection of ready-to-drive vintage iron.



“We've all heard the stories about that low mileage, well-preserved muscle car found in a barn. What if instead of just looking inside the barn, you ventured beyond it, to make the ultimate find,” says Michael. “Sure the paint may be a little faded or a new set of tires needed, but overall the [vehicles] are in great shape and more importantly, in possession of all their 'hard to find' pieces. And with a new battery and fresh gas, they fire right up. This is the thought that runs through my head every time I take a drive through the countryside.”



You'll discover Shelbys, Mach 1s, Boss Mustangs, Torinos, Cougars, Rancheros, Broncos, a Maverick, a Cobra, a Sunbeam Tiger, Ford-powered tractors and more.



Individually Signed/Numbered Limited Reproductions

Accompanied by Certificate of Authenticity

Free Shipping & Handling Worldwide



· Limited Edition Prints of 800 (22” x 28”) - $160.00 USD each / $480 set of 3

· Gallery Edition Canvases of 50 (36” x 48”) - $1700.00 USD each / $5100 set of 3



Visit Michael Irvine’s Online Gallery: michaelirvine.com



Call Toll free: 800.361.5484



For more information on “



The individual paintings:

"Blue Bloods Behind the Barn"

- https://michaelirvine.com/art-ford/109-blue-bloods-behind-the-barn.html

"Blue Blocks Behind the Barn"

- https://michaelirvine.com/art-ford/108-blue-blocks-behind-the-barn.html

"Big Blocks Behind the Barn"

- https://michaelirvine.com/art-ford/84-big-blocks-behind-the-barn.html St. Catharines, Canada, June 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Artist Michael Irvine's Ultimate Ford Barn-Find Trilogy comes together with the release of his latest watercolor painting, "Blue Bloods Behind the Barn."Together (left to right), “Blue Bloods Behind the Barn” (2020), “Blue Blocks Behind the Barn” (2019) and “Big Blocks Behind the Barn,” (2006) create one amazing scene - where one painting ends, the next begins - making this a unique, highly collectible trilogy. Depicting over 50 high-performance big and small block beasts, this vibrant set of paintings brings to life the story that enthusiasts and collectors across the globe dream about - the idea of coming across a well-hidden collection of ready-to-drive vintage iron.“We've all heard the stories about that low mileage, well-preserved muscle car found in a barn. What if instead of just looking inside the barn, you ventured beyond it, to make the ultimate find,” says Michael. “Sure the paint may be a little faded or a new set of tires needed, but overall the [vehicles] are in great shape and more importantly, in possession of all their 'hard to find' pieces. And with a new battery and fresh gas, they fire right up. This is the thought that runs through my head every time I take a drive through the countryside.”You'll discover Shelbys, Mach 1s, Boss Mustangs, Torinos, Cougars, Rancheros, Broncos, a Maverick, a Cobra, a Sunbeam Tiger, Ford-powered tractors and more.Individually Signed/Numbered Limited ReproductionsAccompanied by Certificate of AuthenticityFree Shipping & Handling Worldwide· Limited Edition Prints of 800 (22” x 28”) - $160.00 USD each / $480 set of 3· Gallery Edition Canvases of 50 (36” x 48”) - $1700.00 USD each / $5100 set of 3Visit Michael Irvine’s Online Gallery: michaelirvine.comCall Toll free: 800.361.5484For more information on “ The Ultimate All-Ford Trilogy .”The individual paintings:"Blue Bloods Behind the Barn"- https://michaelirvine.com/art-ford/109-blue-bloods-behind-the-barn.html"Blue Blocks Behind the Barn"- https://michaelirvine.com/art-ford/108-blue-blocks-behind-the-barn.html"Big Blocks Behind the Barn"- https://michaelirvine.com/art-ford/84-big-blocks-behind-the-barn.html