iGrew Announces Partnership with Haneke Design to Build MVP

Haneke Design team joins Dan Heckman of Sales Integrations and EM Site Solutions as partners in the venture.



iGrew is a social media portal startup, focused on providing parents and their children a powerful portal that empowers them to securely save and share the child's life story over time. iGrew combines a robust on-site social media component, a social media platform distribution system, digital photo printing and online data storage site all in one place.



All activities, images, videos and audio files are saved into in a virtual “Time Machine” called a Digital Life Recorder (DLR). Now, memories can be safely saved and shared for generations to come.



"Security is paramount in protecting the privacy and data of our members," said Art Fyvolent, iGrew's CEO, "Unlike other social media platforms who profit on other's private data, we will not share or sell any customer data to anyone. On top of that, because we are a subscription-based membership model, we won't have the typical 'in your face' ads you see cluttering all of these other social media platforms. This give our customers, their families and friends an easy to use, uncluttered place to save and share their memories."



"No ads and no politics," Fyvolent added.



The initial iGrew launch is slated for fall 2020, just in time for the new school year. A full, multi-year development roadmap is completed and new features will be added on a regular basis as membership growth and investment funding permit.



"We’re excited to be part of this journey with Art Fyvolent and his team," said Jody Haneke, president of Haneke Design. “They came to us with a great idea and we’re going to bring their vision to life in short order. This type of project is right in our wheelhouse.”



This new partnership brings the relationship between Fyvolent and Haneke full-circle. In the early days of the Internet, Fyvolent hired Haneke who was a recent graduate of Ringling School of Art and Design as one of its first web design/programmers.



iGrew is one of several startup ventures being developed by Squirrel Ventures, a Tampa-based venture concept incubator.



About Haneke Design

Haneke Design is an interactive design and development firm focused on delivering user-centered solutions for desktop, mobile and tablet devices. With offices in Tampa and Denver, Haneke Design works with some of the world’s leading brands and advertising agencies to deliver multi-platform, cross-device campaigns. Additionally, Haneke Design helps SMB and enterprise customers mobilize their web applications and web services. These solutions integrate seamlessly, are easy to use and deliver bottom line results. For more information, visit www.hanekedesign.com.



About Squirrel Ventures

Squirrel Ventures builds pre-vetted, smart businesses ready for investment by angel investors, private equity firms and family offices. Squirrel Ventures spends the time and money to pre-vet these ventures to ensure that when an investor considers one of our deals, they know considerable thought has gone into what we are proposing and that we are a trusted source of scalable, likely successful and investable deals. For more information, visit www.SquirrelVentures.com.



Contact

Art Fyvolent

813-230-3018



www.squirrelventures.com



