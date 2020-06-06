Jacksonville Company Grants New Roof to COVID-19 Heroes in Its Annual Program

For more information email Adrienne Menzies, Director of Public Relations, at adrienne@relaintroofing.com or call 904.635.2757. Jacksonville, FL, June 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters (Reliant) is pleased to announce its Fourth Annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative. This program was created in 2017 as a way for the Jacksonville-based company to give back to the community by providing people in need with new roofs.Reliant, a family-owned company that opened in 2015, is partnering with the roofing manufacturer, GAF, to give away a free roof to one healthcare worker or first responder in Northeast Florida. “As a local company, we knew it was our duty to step up and give back to our community during these difficult times,” said Cameron Shouppe, President and Co-Owner of Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters. “Healthcare workers and first responders have been making the ultimate sacrifice over these last several months during the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to return the favor to someone in these fields.”The roof would include all labor and materials. “This roof will have the best materials on the market today,” Shouppe said. “These doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, EMTs, and everyone involved in the medical and first responder sectors are putting their lives on the line every day. They deserve the very best roofing system we can provide.”Reliant is hoping their choice to get involved in initiatives to help the local community will motivate others to do the same. “It’s clear to all of us that many businesses are struggling and facing hard times due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Therefore, we hope that those who are able to give back to others will be encouraged to find ways to help. Now more than ever, it’s extremely important that we rally together as a city and support each other,” said Sean Shapiro, CEO of Reliant.To nominate someone you can visit Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters’ website, www.reliantroofing.com/everyshingleheart , and fill out the nomination form. Anyone can participate by nominating any health care worker or first responder in need of a new roof such as a family member, friend, or neighbor. The company will begin taking nominations on June 15 and will be accepting them until July 31. The recipient chosen will be announced on August 15, 2020.About Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane ShuttersReliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is located in Jacksonville, Florida, and has been family owned and operated since 2015. Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is a member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau and a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association. Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is also a Google Guaranteed Roofing Contractor and an Angie’s List Super Service Award Winner.Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters provides services in several counties in and around Northeast Florida, including; Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, St Johns, and Flagler.For more information email Adrienne Menzies, Director of Public Relations, at adrienne@relaintroofing.com or call 904.635.2757.