Cross-Cultural Training Program Badges2Bridges to Provide Training on Race, Racism & Anti-Black Racism to Police Officers
Kingston, Canada, June 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The recent events surrounding the death of George Floyd calls for increased cross-cultural training for police officers.

Badges2Bridges, a cross-cultural training program for police officers, is now offering training for police officers on race, racism and anti-Black racism. The program was developed by Dr. Anita Jack-Davies, Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Cultural Geography at Canada's prestigious Queen's University.

Due to social distancing restrictions for COVID-19, the program is being offered as a Zoom webinar (2 hours) or live interactive training with uniformed and command staff. The training is customized to meet the unique needs of each service. Other topics are available, including “Policing African American Communities” and "Policing African Canadian Communities."

Staff will gain confidence when working Black and other racialized communities.

Officers will be better prepared to de-escalate tense interactions based on cultural misunderstandings or miscues.

Learners will gain increased confidence with community-based policing and during home visits, traffic stops, highway stops and other face to face interactions.

The program is designed for uniformed staff, civilian staff and Command.

Features:

- Webinar or live online training (2 hours)
- In-class training
- Free access to self-directed online modules for 90 days after the training

Inquire today by calling 1-613-453-9534 or by visiting them online at Badges2Bridges. "We look forward to hearing from you."

Anita Jack-Davies, PhD
President & CEO, Mosaic Cross-Cultural Solutions
Adjunct Assistant Professor, Queen’s Department of Geography & Urban Planning
Telephone: 1-613-453-9534
