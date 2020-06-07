Community Rowing of San Diego Partners with Elite Academic Academy to Support Students’ Extracurricular and Career/Vocational Interests

Press Releases Community Rowing of San Diego Press Release Share Blog

Elite Academic Academy is a public charter school, providing a personalized education for TK–12 students in the southern California counties of Los Angeles, San Diego, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, Kern, Inyo and Imperial. The school offers virtual, homeschool, blended and enrichment academies that provide students with numerous learning options, flexibility and individual support. Elite is tuition free, aligned to California Education Code, and has WASC accreditation and NCAA approval pending. San Diego, CA, June 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Starting July 1, Community Rowing of San Diego (CRSD), a public benefit organization that empowers youth to reach their potential through the sport of rowing, will offer rowing classes and academic support to elementary, middle school and high school students of Elite Academic Academy (EAA), a public charter school offering programs for homeschool, virtual and blended learners. EAA is working with CRSD through its summer school program to provide a customized curriculum enhancing the education and athletic development of youth in communities where Elite and CRSD serve.“In these challenging times, it is crucial that we remain committed to empowering younger individuals to gain valuable career and life skills,” said Art Sloate, CRSD Vice President. “Partnering with Elite Academic Academy provides creative opportunities for students to pursue their interests and passions through hands-on learning and mentorship.”CRSD educators, rowers, and athletes will teach participants how to row, kayak, and stand up paddle board at the Aquatic Center in National City during the month of July, weekdays, between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students may choose which days they will attend and transportation can be provided. In addition to learning rowing techniques and developing teamwork communication skills, participants will receive supplemental academic enrichment, credit recovery or credit for advancement via online classes.To enroll or learn more about the CRSD/EAA summer rowing program, visit https://www.eliteacademic.com/enroll-now/ use Community Partner Code: Rowing2020 and communityrowingsd.org . Students must enroll with EAA by June 10. For assistance on enrollment, please register to attend a Zoom meeting on June 6 by e-mailing communityrowingsd@gmail.com or call (619) 800-6449.About Community Rowing of San DiegoFounded in 2012, Community Rowing of San Diego (CRSD) is a public benefit organization which builds and sustains rowing programs in San Diego County to make the sport of rowing available to underserved communities. CRSD programs include youth, masters, adaptive, and "para" rowing. For more information, please visit http://CommunityRowingSD.org or learntorow@communityrowingsd.org.About Elite Academic AcademyElite Academic Academy is a public charter school, providing a personalized education for TK–12 students in the southern California counties of Los Angeles, San Diego, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, Kern, Inyo and Imperial. The school offers virtual, homeschool, blended and enrichment academies that provide students with numerous learning options, flexibility and individual support. Elite is tuition free, aligned to California Education Code, and has WASC accreditation and NCAA approval pending. Contact Information Community Rowing of San Diego

