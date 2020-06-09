More Than 20K Meals Donated to Healthcare Workers Through TravCon Meals for Meds Campaign

For more information, visit Omaha, NE, June 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Medical professionals and their units could request their meals through the website, and anyone could become a Pledged Partner for any number of meals, or dollar amount. Final orders were completed and fulfilled Friday, June 5, totaling over 20,000 donated meals over a span of two months.“We are thrilled with the level of participation and excitement around the Meals For Meds campaign,” said Cynthia Kinnas, Board Member at TravCon . “With the help of 43 Pledged Partners, including Fusion Medical Staffing, TextUs, OneStaff, Koley Jessen and EmployStream, we were able to support hundreds of restaurants nationwide during an economic crisis, and feed thousands of healthcare workers on the front-lines.”Kinnas believes the campaign success was largely due to businesses and local communities coming together to share resources and show their support during the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.“The Meals For Meds mission aligned so well with our business mission, to make the lives better of everyone that we touch. At Fusion, this message is woven into everything that we do. We feel so grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with Cynthia at TravCon to help make a positive impact on those who are not able to stay home, and are tirelessly caring for the ill,” said Tara Sprakel, Chief Marketing Officer at Fusion Medical Staffing “Together, not only were we able to support more than 20,000 healthcare workers, but Meals For Meds also encouraged others to pay it forward. No one person is unaffected by the coronavirus or the shift in daily routines - we’re not out of the weeds, but we are seeing and hearing an increase of positive messages and mindsets from our travelers who are working the front-lines,” stated Sprakel.To learn more about the Meals For Meds movement, visit MealsforMeds.com About Fusion Medical StaffingOur actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.For more information, visit www.fusionmedstaff.com About TravConOur mission centers on serving the needs of Travel Healthcare Professionals through Community, Knowledge & Inspiration.For more information, visit www.travelersconference.com