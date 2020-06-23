Kryptall® Provides Lawyers with Secure Calling

After a celebrity law firm was attacked and lost data of their celebrities; their data is being held at a $21 million ransom. If law firms do not secure their client communications and other data, they could violate the attorney-client privilege, lose clients, be subject to malpractice actions, damage their reputation, and possibly also lose their license to practice law. Encryption is a way to keep communications private and KryptAll® guarantees that calls are secure.





Celebrity law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks has been attacked and lost data of their celebrity clients such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Mike Tyson; all vulnerable to this penetration. Their data is being held at a $21-million-dollar ransom, according to national news sources.



Encryption is a way to keep communication private and KryptAll® guarantees that calls are secure. Think of a client coming to your office and conversing with them about an extremely sensitive matter in the middle of the lobby with several others in the waiting area. That is essentially what is being done if you are not using KryptAll® to secure your calls.



Most attorneys do not consider the implications of encryption and cybersecurity in their daily lives. All cases, but especially high-profile cases draw a need for telephone call privacy. No matter how many times you meet in person there are so many items that need to take place over the phone.



Lawyers may be intimidated by the technology or feel the responsibility is elsewhere. To avoid being disbarred, the use of encryption and secure communication practices are within the role and requirement of lawyers. KryptAll® can keep their calls private and safe. KryptAll® uses state-of-the-art AES 256 encryption for voice and all calling data and does not generate any phone calling records.



