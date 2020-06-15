Neuro Diverse Living to Develop Lifelong Housing & Job Opportunities for Those with Autism and Other Neuro-Diversities





Considering the cost of caring for Americans with autism could rise to $461 billion by 2025, and exceed $3.2 million per person over their lifetime (according to statistics from Autism Speaks),



“We know that autism changes everything, which is why nearly 87% of adults with autism remain with their families, and 35% require 24-hour support,” said Jim Richardson, Co-Founder of Neuro Diverse Living. “What happens when their parents are no longer able to care for them? Where will they live? How will they live?”



Neuro Diverse Living will provide private-pay, smart-home-enabled personal care home communities with state-of-the-art safety features. Evidence based, customized programming, and tailored daily living activities for each resident will prioritize career readiness and employment, relationship-building, good health, and emotional well-being.



These same communities will also be open to others with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities interested in alternative living arrangements and being part of a vibrant neurodiverse personal care home environment.



“My wife and I have had the honor of raising a wonderful autistic son, which has given us firsthand experience regarding the challenges facing families of autistic people today,” said Richardson. “We are resolved to help as many families as possible, starting in Bucks County, PA, their home for the last 20-years.



