5th Annual Zero Energy Inventory Now Open; List Your Zero Energy Home at https://inventory.teamzero.org

Team Zero is a 501(c) 3 non-profit charitable and educational organization. We were formerly known as the Net Zero Energy Coalition. Our funding comes through contributions from sponsors, membership fees, grants, donations, and contracts. Team Zero represents many individuals and organizations working towards a future where buildings and homes have zero negative impacts on the planet while replenishing and nurturing ecological well-being. Our members, sponsors, and Board include professionals from construction, architecture, building science, regulatory, environmental nonprofit association, manufacturing, communications, and media sectors. Team Zero believes that our collective future is zero carbon and we can get there faster and more effectively by working as a team. Portland, ME, June 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Team Zero (the Net Zero Energy Coalition) is embarking on its 5th annual Zero Energy Residential Buildings Inventory in the US and Canada. The national nonprofit is asking for all those in the US and Canada involved in zero energy home design and construction to register their projects at https://inventory.teamzero.org The 2019 Inventory is currently underway and will conclude on August 15, 2020. According to the inventory director and author, Ann Edminster, M. Arch., “This year we are expanding our survey questions to identify critical factors like solar adoption and trends in electrification.” Edminster also notes that the new, enhanced online inventory input form allows users to add a listing in just a few minutes. Updating projects inventoried in earlier years is also much faster and easier now. The 2018 inventory showed 59% growth in ZNE units in just one year. Additionally, the study reinforced previous years’ findings. “Projects of two or more units (both single- and multifamily) dominate ZE activity across the US and Canada; they represented 94% of all ZE units in 2015, 95% in 2016, 94% in 2017, and clocked in at 95.4% in 2018. The unwavering prevalence of commercial ZE residential development is a clear signal that ZE is not a tiny niche for bespoke homes.”Team Zero started tracking zero energy homes in the US and Canada in 2015, using the term “zero energy” broadly, seeking to include all residential projects designed to achieve energy performance in the realm of zero. Team Zero does not verify individual projects but rather relies on individuals to report their projects’ energy performance based on their best understanding. The Inventory’s categories are zero-energy-ready, zero energy, net positive, and – new this year – off-grid. Both new construction and retrofit projects can be listed and may be in any stage of development: planning, design, construction, or completed.If you have any questions about your project's eligibility, upload the project data here , or contact info@teamzero.org with questions.Press Contact: Mary MacLeod Jones (207) 712-5606About Team Zero:Team Zero is a 501(c) 3 non-profit charitable and educational organization. We were formerly known as the Net Zero Energy Coalition. Our funding comes through contributions from sponsors, membership fees, grants, donations, and contracts. Team Zero represents many individuals and organizations working towards a future where buildings and homes have zero negative impacts on the planet while replenishing and nurturing ecological well-being. Our members, sponsors, and Board include professionals from construction, architecture, building science, regulatory, environmental nonprofit association, manufacturing, communications, and media sectors. Team Zero believes that our collective future is zero carbon and we can get there faster and more effectively by working as a team.