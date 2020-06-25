Private Client Group Represents Developers in the Famed Community of Corona Highlands in Corona Del Mar

Press Releases Private Client Group Press Release Share Blog

COVID-19 is no longer affecting demand. Demand is pumping on all cylinders. On the other hand, COVID-19 still has a grip on supply, preventing many from placing their homes on the market. The Private Client Group is bringing new construction to the housing community in Orange County when it is so badly needed. Corona Del Mar, CA, June 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Many homeowners think that now is not a good time to sell because of COVID-19, that “June gloom” has decreased the Orange County housing market due to the virus. With reports calling for prices to drop, many have come to believe that the market favors buyers and that it is exceedingly difficult to sell. After all, how can you sell a home in this environment, in the midst of a pandemic? These homeowners have their wires crossed and they could not be further from the truth.Today’s Orange County market is a Hot Seller’s Market with an Expected Market Time, the amount of time between hammering in the FOR-SALE sign to opening escrow, of only 59 days (CRMLS). It is the hottest June since 2013. Homes new to the market are being met with a flood of showings, multiple offers are the norm once again, and sellers are fetching very close to, and often even more than, their asking prices. As far as the housing market is concerned, it is sunny and the water is perfect, a missed opportunity for those homeowners who think otherwise.The Private Client Group brings to the market what today's buyer is looking for. A spectacular, highest quality new home will be ready for occupancy in the next 90 days and ready for a buyer to add their personal touches to the final finishes. Open the single pivot front door to an exciting open floor plan offering breathtaking, 180 degree ocean views from both levels including the Pelican Hill Golf Course views from the main level. The open, flowing Great Room with horizontal fireplace features stacking doors that disappear to unveil a spacious deck for alfresco dining and lounging in the sun. A designer kitchen offers a large center island, pendant lighting, custom cabinetry, appliances from Wolf and Sub Zero. The main floor master off the Great Room has jaw-dropping views, fireplace, covered terrace and opulent master bath constructed with the finest finishes and materials. Descend the stairs to a large game room with ocean views flanked by a massive guest suite with unobstructed views of the Pacific and a secondary bedroom, both with bathrooms. Other features include a wide plank French Oak floors throughout, 3 car garage, central A/C and highest quality materials and craftsmanship to deliver a very unique and impressive home to the most discerning Buyers.COVID-19 is no longer affecting demand. Demand is pumping on all cylinders. On the other hand, COVID-19 still has a grip on supply, preventing many from placing their homes on the market. The Private Client Group is bringing new construction to the housing community in Orange County when it is so badly needed. Contact Information Private Client Group

