Katye Kellye & The Essentials Announce Benefit Single Release

Ms. Kellye is also a Registered Nurse who works in NYC. Kellye has seen nurse friends and colleagues infected with COVID-19, and wrote a song about their experiences, "Terrified."



She also knows many infected nurses are experiencing financial hardship due to their infections. With the help of some fellow nurse-musicians, she recorded the song remotely, and intends to donate the proceeds from downloads of the track to Nurses House, a Guilderland (NY) organization that provides grants for financial support for Registered Nurses who are experiencing economic hardship. Nurses House and the American Nurses Foundation are partnering with “Help for Nurses Nationwide Affected by COVID-19.” (see https://donate.nurseshouse.org/campaigns/14512-help-for-nurses-nationwide-affected-by-covid-19)



"As a nurse, my natural inclination is to help others. I believe that's true of every single one of my colleagues who've become infected with COVID-19 after overwhelming occupational exposure," says Kellye. "Offering nurses some stop-gap peace of mind while they recover from their infections or care for infected family members is a natural extension of our role as nurses," she continues.



As of this writing, according to "Lost On The Frontline," a joint project of the Kaiser Health Foundation and The Guardian, over 700 US healthcare workers have perished from COVID-19, and an unknown number have been infected (it is estimated that up to 20% of infections are among healthcare workers). Unfortunately, many have experienced a greater risk of infection due to shortages of personal protective equipment. Given the ballooning numbers of cases in much of the country, these numbers are going to increase.



"Terrified" will be released July 3, 2020 on all major streaming services and available for downloads on both Apple Music and Amazon Music.



