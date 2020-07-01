In New Fundraising Effort, Herberger Theater Gives Donors a Surprise Bonus

Press Releases Biltmore Portrait Studios Press Release Share Blog

On pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Phoenix landmark Herberger Theater has embarked on an unusual, even memorable, fundraising effort to support ongoing and future expenses.





In return, these donors will receive a fine art portrait of themselves or their family, valued at $3,000.00.



This fundraiser has been undertaken to assist with the financial shortfall caused by the forced closing of Herberger's theaters.



Built in 1989 as a pivotal piece in the revitalization of downtown Phoenix, the Herberger Theater has significantly contributed to the cultural and educational life of the Valley, supporting and fostering the performing arts. As home to five resident performing companies, some 160,000 patrons – including 30,000 school-aged children – share in its unique live experiences each year.



A small donation gets a lasting heirloom



Silvio Rone – known professionally by his first name only – is owner and president of Biltmore Studios in Scottsdale, Arizona. His photographs-to-fine-art portraits hang in luxury homes around the world. "For a donation of $200 or more to the Herberger Theater," he says, "this is a rare opportunity to own a fine art family portrait that commands at least $3,000 – one that its family can pass down through their future generations with pride."



As Silvio explained, a Biltmore Studios portrait is "the marriage between the realism of a photograph and the distinct richness of an oil painting."



“Our process is unique,” he says. “We start with a classically posed and lighted photograph, which our customers select from a series of their poses. Then, through a series of proprietary steps we carefully handcraft a final result that is fully reminiscent of paintings by the Old World Masters of the Renaissance period.”



The finished portrait will be 14 inches in its longer dimension. The choice of frame is left up to each donor; frames themselves are not included. There is no sitting fee.



First come, first served



Certificates for these Biltmore Portrait Experiences are being issued to Herberger Theater donors on a “first come, first served” basis.



The new CARES law allows all taxpayers to take a charitable deduction of up to $300, even without itemization. Certificates are not transferable, and must be used personally by the donor within six months from date of donation. Certificates will be voided if used in gift baskets, raffles or any subsequent effort.



For details on this offer, visit the Biltmore Portrait Studios Charity Page at



Contact: Mark Mettes, Jr.

602-254-7399 x117

Silvio

480-250-6878



https://biltmorecharities.com



