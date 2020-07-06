Flexure Accounting Announces Rebrand, Website Launch and the Flexure Foundations(TM) Program

Press Releases Flexure Press Release Share Blog

Flexure(TM), a business financial planning Firm in Sedro-Woolley, WA, announces its launch of the Flexure Foundations(TM) Program and newly designed website.





Flexure™ is excited to announce the launch of their new website, FlexureGroup.com. The website combines Flexure’s desire to provide resources, educate clients and highlight the company’s business finance expertise and experience.



The launch of the new website is part of Flexure’s rebranding campaign to promote a more focused vision and an enhanced client service offering. Flexure™, formerly known as Flexure Accounting, is a business financial planning firm.



“This rebrand and change better represents our true DNA,” says Travis Huisman, Founder and CEO of Flexure™. “We are far more than accounting and our website and brand will now better represent that fact.”



In addition to a new website, Flexure™ is dedicated to engaging and updating clients with pertinent economic and business financial planning information as well as updates to what is happening with Flexure™ on our social media and resource portals. Please feel free to read our insightful articles, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and/or Instagram.



Flexure™ is also proud to roll out its Flexure Foundations™ Program. In this new program, Flexure's business financial advisors will lay out a long-term plan that aligns their client’s financial strategies with their unique values and goals with the aim to help them make business decisions with confidence.



The Flexure Foundations™ Program consists of the following core phases:

1) Personal Definition of Success

2) Business Strategy

3) Focus | Key Initiatives and SMART Action

4) Fund the Plan

5) Alignment

6) Exit Plan



“I am a business owner and I know it can seem that everything is stacked against you. You work crazy hours and still don’t have enough time. You may lack direction and ask yourself, ‘why am I doing this?’ This is common and you are not alone. And, there is hope,” stated Travis Huisman. “We have witnessed the power that being clear about direction, having focus and aligning the team can have on a business and its owners. Allow us to help you. The Flexure Foundations™ program was built for you.”



About Flexure™



Flexure™ and its team of experienced guides offer a wide range of services to help its clients achieve financial peace of mind. Business financial planning, accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, CFO services and succession services are among the business lines Flexure™ is proud to deliver to consumers.



Travis Huisman

360-406-5224



https://flexuregroup.com

