Security Monitoring Firm Titan Protection & Consulting Selects Evolon to Augment Its Leading Command Center Software

“I’m thrilled with how our evaluation of Evolon Verify went and am looking forward to moving to the full deployment stage,” said Ryan Smith, Titan’s President and Founder. “With Evolon’s cutting-edge technology, I know our solutions will be taken to the next level.”



Evolon Verify answers the question that security firms have had for years ― How can we grow our business when false, unverified alerts continue to monopolize the time of our command center operators? Evolon Verify filters out the video noise that for years has required command centers to respond to harmless events, such as animals, bugs, rustling leaves, weather conditions, nearby passersby, distant headlights, and more. It’s estimated that up to 95% of command center alerts are due to non-events, and each of those costs operators an average of 6 minutes.



Created for customers of Immix, which provides leading command center software that integrates with over 500 video, audio, alarm, and GPS systems, Evolon Verify delivers accurate human and vehicle classification with adjustable thresholds from camera video clips, provides an intuitive masking feature and includes interactive business metrics to holistically understand how your cameras are performing with AI. Evolon Verify quickly analyzes and classifies threats, greatly reduces alarm counts, vastly improves operator engagement, provides customers with better resource allocation, and enables them to enjoy enhanced efficiencies and accelerate their command center’s performance and growth.



“We look forward to a long, valued relationship with Titan,” said Evolon CEO Kevin Stadler. “Combining Evolon Verify with Titan’s renowned video monitoring solutions and security expertise will ultimately deliver a solution that will enable them to grow their, and their customers’ business, elevate the user experience, and help command center employees make the best, most productive use of their time.”



About Evolon

Evolon provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring. The company’s award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organization that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness, and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. Evolon is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit



About Titan Protection & Consulting

Titan Monitoring is owned and operated by Ryan Smith, a former police officer with more than 20 years of law enforcement and security experience. Focusing on both monitoring and guard services, Titan provides, from its state-of-the-art, 24/7 video command center. comprehensive security solutions that help watch and respond to criminal activities. Titan Protection & Consulting is based in Overland Park, Kansas, and serves clients throughout the Midwestern United States. To learn more about how Titan Protection and Consulting protects customers’ vital assets, critical infrastructures, and valued employees, visit them at



