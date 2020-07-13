Press Releases Please Hold Advertising Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Please Hold Advertising: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Please Hold Advertising Launches Franchise Opportunity

Custom On-Hold Messages Franchise Expands Internationally Through Launch.





Please Hold Advertising was first founded by Carlos Garcia who stumbled upon the business when he saw the need for better on-hold experiences. “When I was put on hold, I would hear this very annoying out of tune radio playing music and commercials,” recalled Garcia. Garcia explains that he made his own on-hold message using Radio Shack equipment and had an immediate positive response, officially founding the company in 1994.



“Our company was one of the very first on-hold message providers on the web launching www.PleaseHold.com in 1996," stated Garcia. "As a result, we’ve built a strong presence and brand on-line. Anyone can audition our work through the 'audio samples' tab of the site. It’s our best sales tool.”



The franchise launch comes at the tail end of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic when more and more companies are pushing for connection with their customers and finding new ways to effectively work remotely. “We live in an overwhelmingly distracting time. The phone is more important than ever,” stated Garcia. “The Please Hold message that is talking to them keeps their focused attention and gives the entire experience a personal touch.” The concept has little direct competition, according to Garcia, who asserts there are less than an estimated 700 on-hold messages companies in the U.S.



The company is welcoming in candidates of all backgrounds who appreciate the value and uniqueness of the Please Hold Advertising concept. "A background in sales or advertising will help candidates within the day-to-day operations," points out Garcia. "We need someone who is looking for something different than other concepts out there."



Garcia explains the uniqueness of his company, emphasizing its longevity, multi-language services, and wisdom. "As a business opportunity, they are buying a wealth of experience. There isn’t anything we haven’t seen with regard to creative audio messaging," stated Garcia.



Information on franchise fees, royalties, support, and more can all be found at pleasehold.com/franchising. “This is an opportunity to build a subscription-based business with recurring revenue that’s consistent,” stated Garcia.



Garcia further explains Please Hold's value.“Placing callers on hold is a reality of business. Ad agencies and marketing campaigns all are designed to do one thing, make the phone ring, and we are there with the message they need to hear.”



About Please Hold Advertising: Since 1994, Please Hold Advertising has continuously provided a high quality audio marketing experience for clients across the nation. Please Hold Advertising is a complete source for innovative audio marketing and advertising programs. From on-hold messages and web audio to presentation voice overs, radio spots and narrations, their skilled team of voice talents, copywriters and project managers are available to create the crisp, professional image needed to stay competitive. For more information on the company and the franchise opportunity, visit pleasehold.com. Miami, FL, July 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Please Hold Advertising, a custom on-hold messages agency, has launched its franchise opportunity in conjunction with its 26th Anniversary on July 13.Please Hold Advertising was first founded by Carlos Garcia who stumbled upon the business when he saw the need for better on-hold experiences. “When I was put on hold, I would hear this very annoying out of tune radio playing music and commercials,” recalled Garcia. Garcia explains that he made his own on-hold message using Radio Shack equipment and had an immediate positive response, officially founding the company in 1994.“Our company was one of the very first on-hold message providers on the web launching www.PleaseHold.com in 1996," stated Garcia. "As a result, we’ve built a strong presence and brand on-line. Anyone can audition our work through the 'audio samples' tab of the site. It’s our best sales tool.”The franchise launch comes at the tail end of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic when more and more companies are pushing for connection with their customers and finding new ways to effectively work remotely. “We live in an overwhelmingly distracting time. The phone is more important than ever,” stated Garcia. “The Please Hold message that is talking to them keeps their focused attention and gives the entire experience a personal touch.” The concept has little direct competition, according to Garcia, who asserts there are less than an estimated 700 on-hold messages companies in the U.S.The company is welcoming in candidates of all backgrounds who appreciate the value and uniqueness of the Please Hold Advertising concept. "A background in sales or advertising will help candidates within the day-to-day operations," points out Garcia. "We need someone who is looking for something different than other concepts out there."Garcia explains the uniqueness of his company, emphasizing its longevity, multi-language services, and wisdom. "As a business opportunity, they are buying a wealth of experience. There isn’t anything we haven’t seen with regard to creative audio messaging," stated Garcia.Information on franchise fees, royalties, support, and more can all be found at pleasehold.com/franchising. “This is an opportunity to build a subscription-based business with recurring revenue that’s consistent,” stated Garcia.Garcia further explains Please Hold's value.“Placing callers on hold is a reality of business. Ad agencies and marketing campaigns all are designed to do one thing, make the phone ring, and we are there with the message they need to hear.”About Please Hold Advertising: Since 1994, Please Hold Advertising has continuously provided a high quality audio marketing experience for clients across the nation. Please Hold Advertising is a complete source for innovative audio marketing and advertising programs. From on-hold messages and web audio to presentation voice overs, radio spots and narrations, their skilled team of voice talents, copywriters and project managers are available to create the crisp, professional image needed to stay competitive. For more information on the company and the franchise opportunity, visit pleasehold.com. Contact Information Please Hold Advertising

Carlos Garcia

305-388-3088



pleasehold.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Please Hold Advertising