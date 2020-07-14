Superior Grocers Rebrands La Mirada Location to "The Market" by Superior





The Market has an enhanced itemization catered to the neighborhood. An expanded selection of liquor, beer, and wine has been added. 5 star choice beef and a wider assortment of fresh seafood is offered along with organic produce to compliment the vast variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. A full service Bakery and Kitchen provides the convenience of a complete take home meal.



“We are very excited to open our second 'The Market by Superior' in the City of La Mirada,” stated Richard Wardwell, President. “We are honored to serve the neighborhood with a great shopping experience and the same great customer service people have come to expect from Superior.”



