Superior Grocers

Superior Grocers Rebrands La Mirada Location to "The Market" by Superior


La Mirada, CA, July 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Superior Grocers, one of Southern California’s largest independent supermarket chains, rebranded a small format store under a new banner, The Market by Superior. Traditionally known for their large stores and displays, the retailer rebranded the 29,000 sq. ft. store at 12721 Valley View Ave. La Mirada, CA.

The Market has an enhanced itemization catered to the neighborhood. An expanded selection of liquor, beer, and wine has been added. 5 star choice beef and a wider assortment of fresh seafood is offered along with organic produce to compliment the vast variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. A full service Bakery and Kitchen provides the convenience of a complete take home meal.

“We are very excited to open our second 'The Market by Superior' in the City of La Mirada,” stated Richard Wardwell, President. “We are honored to serve the neighborhood with a great shopping experience and the same great customer service people have come to expect from Superior.”

https://themarketbysuperior.com/the-market/
Superior Grocers
Dale Nakata
562-345-9000
superiorgrocers.com
The Market by Superior - La Mirada
Filename: TheMarketPressRelease2.docx

