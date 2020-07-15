PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Brittany Taltos

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Brittany Taltos: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Ex-Reality Star Releases Provocative Alcoholic Memoir


Brittany Taltos, who appeared on Jersey Shore and the Bachelor Pad, releases memoir, "Girl, Wasted," exposing the grainy details of her alcohol addiction.

Ex-Reality Star Releases Provocative Alcoholic Memoir
Pompton Lakes, NJ, July 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The memoir reveals specifics behind her experiences with reality TV. She describes alcohol’s influence on her decision-making throughout filming. In the chapter, “A Drunken Situation,” she discusses the truth behind her alcohol-fueled hookups with Mike the Situation. The following chapter, “Bachelor Pad Blackout,” examines her relationship with alcohol throughout filming the Bachelor Pad. She uses her rare opportunity to give the reader an exclusive look behind the scenes of reality TV as an alcoholic.

In "Girl, Wasted," Taltos explores her steep decent into alcoholism. Four years of consistent college partying programmed her brain to drink, revealing a devastating reality for Millennials that is currently overlooked. Brittany utilizes her experiences to paint a grisly picture of binge drinking. Her desire to escape reality becomes her reality in a narrative that appears too warped to be real-life. Her extraordinary attempts to continue drinking despite blacking out every night, and 30 hospital stints, reveals the monstrous power of addiction.

Brittany Taltos is an advocate for breaking the stigma of addiction. She uses her blog and social media to generate dialogue surrounding mental illness. She speaks candidly about her struggles to help others overcome their own challenges. Her enthusiasm, compassion, and optimism characterize her life in sobriety. More information is available: https://girlwasted.com/

"Girl, Wasted" is available as an eBook and paperback on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Girl+wasted+brittany+taltos&ref=nb_sb_noss

“From the opening chapter, Taltos mesmerizes readers with her ferocious battle with alcohol and related addictions. The details are fascinating and at times at excruciating. Eventually, we see Taltos prove heroic, slaying the demonic disease and emerging as a healthy, loving, productive young woman.”
- Gerry VanRyken
Contact Information
Girl, Wasted
Brittany Taltos
407-718-7433
Contact
girlwasted.com
Attached Files

Jersey Shore
Filename: 143.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brittany Taltos
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help