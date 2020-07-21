Father of Net Promoter System to Join BILT Board of Directors: Identifies 3D Instruction App as Game-Changing "Booster Rocket" for NPS

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BILT Incorporated Press Release Share Blog

Amidst the pandemic, consumers are buying online and assembling products at home more than ever before. Last month, ecommerce sales spiked 76% over the previous June. The free 3D interactive technology on the BILT app is doing for assembly and installation what Google did for maps. Customer loyalty strategist Fred Reichheld will join the board of directors of BILT Inc. to encourage more companies to adopt the customer experience solution.





“BILT provides a booster rocket for NPS,” says Reichheld. “It solves a woefully unmet need—a gaping need—facing most products and many services. BILT helps a customer relationship get off on the right foot and welcomes them into the brand family with a good first experience. It helps them feel like they know what they’re doing and that they belong. That’s where BILT can uniquely deliver a truly remarkable customer experience.”



Creating Promoters



BILT creates 3D interactive animated instructions for products requiring assembly, installation, repair or maintenance. After each procedure, BILT asks users for a score from zero to ten in response to Reichheld’s ultimate question: “Based on your experience so far, how likely is it that you would recommend this product to a friend or colleague?” Despite many people’s aversion to complex instructions and user manuals, BILT is churning out promoters for products like Weber-Stephen grills, Whalen furniture, Alfred smart locks and many more.



“Measuring NPS at the end of the assembly, which is usually the most difficult-to-manage leg of the customer journey, seems counterintuitive,” says Henderson. “But when we provide this enhanced 3D interactive assistance right out of the box, the customer feels empowered. It transforms a frustrating stumbling block into a steppingstone. The customer gains a clearer understanding of the product and how it works. Our goal is to help the customer get set up quickly and painlessly, so they can start using the product as soon as possible.”



Winning at the Beginning



Reichheld says that first impression of a product lays the groundwork for long-lasting customer loyalty. Premium brands with enviable NPS scores like Apple and Peloton spend millions ensuring that early impressions such as unboxing, set up and initial usage feel just right. “Welcoming the customer and then helping them feel competent, confident, and in control is crucial in those initial episodes,” he says.



For products requiring assembly or installation, that out-of-the-box experience has an inordinate effect on ratings and reviews. “When the product arrives in pieces and set-up is difficult or distressing, it skews the consumer’s overall perception and likely turns them into detractors,” says Henderson. “It’s especially disastrous because it happens during the time period when customers are most likely to talk about a brand by name--within 12 hours of opening the box.”



“It’s very exciting,” says Reichheld. “I believe BILT will help companies make the world a better place for their customers.”



About BILT



The award-winning BILT app provides 3D interactive Intelligent Instructions® that are voice amd text guided. Beginning with a product overview, BILT includes tools required, parts included and directs the procedure step by step. BILT has proven to increase NPS, star ratings, product registrations & brand loyalty while reducing returns, calls to customer support, set-up time & errors. BILT empowers brands with analytics on each product and revolutionizes the way companies connect to their consumers. Manufacturers maintain control of their content; updates to instructions can be made in real time, so they’re never obsolete. BILT supports manufacturers’ efforts to go green by minimizing paper instructions, warranty & registration cards. Download the free BILT app on iOS or Android or go to



About Fred Reichheld



Since 1977, Mr. Reichheld has been employed at Bain & Company, Inc., a global business consulting firm, and was elected to the partnership at Bain in 1982. Mr. Reichheld is the creator of the Net Promoter® system of management and founded Bain’s Loyalty practice, which helps clients achieve superior results through improvements in customer, employee, partner and investor loyalty and has also served in a variety of other roles, including as a member of Bain & Company’s Worldwide Management, Nominating, and Compensation Committees. In January 1999, he was elected by the firm to become the first Bain Fellow. Mr. Reichheld is a frequent speaker to major business forums and groups of CEOs and senior executives worldwide and has authored several books, including "The Loyalty Effect: The Hidden Force Behind Growth, Profits, and Lasting Value" (Harvard Business School Press, 1996), "The Loyalty Rules!: How Today’s Leaders Build Lasting Relationships" (Harvard Business School Press 2003), "The Ultimate Question" (Harvard Business School Press, 2006) and "The Ultimate Question 2.0" (Harvard Business School Press 2011). Mr. Reichheld received his BA from Harvard College and his MBA from Harvard Business School.



Juliette Qureshi

703-554-3020



www.biltapp.com



