Infinite Block Tech Announces Expansion of Its White Label Solutions for Various Crypto Exchanges

With the constantly changing trends and technological breakthroughs, investors are looking for more diverse and convenient options to conduct global transactions which led to the emergence of new forms of cryptocurrency exchanges. Owing to that, the company is now expanding its white label crypto exchange services to cover emerging trends in the cryptosphere, including leverage/margin exchange, peer-to-peer exchange, etc.



“We recognize massive possibilities of acquiring new customers with the on-going demand. We intend to constantly upgrade our existing solutions, and identify opportunities for our investors to diversify their portfolio, as well as trade and manage their digital currencies efficiently and effectively,” a spokesperson from Infinite Block Tech stated.



The rising visibility of crypto exchanges, and major countries expanding regulatory support are further augmenting the growth of the cryptocurrency exchange market. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cryptocurrency market size is predicted to hit $1.758 billion by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 11.2%. They have stated in the report that the growing inclination of investors towards cryptocurrency exchanges will have a tremendous impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The crypto exchange market volume is drastically increasing with each day, and will continue to expand in the near future.



“In this highly competitive scenario, the success motto is 'how quickly you launch your business, is how quickly you attract customers and profit.' We are committed to offering convenience to our users enabling them to ramp up operations with our white label solutions,” the spokesperson from Infinite Block Tech added.



Security has always been a concern in the cryptosphere and the history of the hack threats involved with crypto exchanges are as prevalent and continuing to create chaos among entrepreneurs. Infinite Block Tech emphasizes on eliminating such concerns.



“These threats enkindled our skilled developers to come up with an upgraded version of a crypto exchange; security and reliability being the utmost priority.” - a spokesperson from Infinite Block Tech



Every type of white label exchange offered by the company possess multi-layered security protocols. Besides, it supports major currencies both crypto/fiat. The enhanced liquidity will enable an efficient and quick conversion process. The high TPS of 50,000 transactions and the impeccable features assures high-performance.



Thus, Infinite Block Tech ensures their customers a swift launch with their white label exchange that will set them up for future success and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.



