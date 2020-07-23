Veego Endows ISPs with Context-Aware, End-to-End Visibility and Insights That Improve the QoE of Home Internet Users

Press Releases Veego, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Veego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. It uniquely provides Internet Service Providers with ongoing visibility of all home devices and the services running on them. The context-aware solution quantifies every user’s Quality of Experience. From its vantage point in the home router and other CPE, with support from the Cloud, Veego automatically detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause end to end - within and beyond the home - and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating self-care and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action recommendations that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance, experience and event data generated from home routers across the entire ISP user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io. New York, NY, July 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Veego Software, an Israel-based startup that perfects the internet experience in the connected home through the application of AI and other innovative technologies, today announced the general availability of Veego 2.0. This latest version endows Internet Service Providers (ISPs) with breakthrough capabilities for understanding and embellishing the Quality of Experience of every internet session in the Connected Home. Applying the router-resident, lightweight Veego Agent, ISPs can measure with precision the efficiency of every internet session as it progresses.Providing ISPs with complete visibility into the Connected Home including connected devices and the services they consume, context-aware Veego 2.0 continuously monitors and scores every user’s Quality of Experience (QoE) from each session. It uniquely takes into consideration the factors that are crucial to each type of service and their effects on Customer Experience (CX).“Veego 2.0 constitutes a leap forward for ISPs, going way beyond the ‘one size fits all’ approach currently considered the state of the art. Now, ISPs can obtain a continuous score of every internet user’s experience based what influences that user’s enjoyment based on the type of service he is consuming,” explained Assaf Katan, Veego COO. “For example, lag is critical to gamers but less so to video conferencers. Low resolution on a phone call isn’t as bad as low resolution on a 65” TV.”When the QoE score of any session falls to an unacceptable level, Veego 2.0 automatically identifies the problem, analyzes its root-cause end-to-end – anywhere along the service-delivery chain within and beyond the home – and either resolves it automatically before the user suffers or immediately passes the analysis to the ISP Customer Care Center for support. CSRs know right away if the problem belongs to the ISP or is caused by an external factor such as a device or cloud-service problem.Another capability unique to Veego 2.0 is Proactive Care - the ability to recognize subscriber frustration as it happens. ISPs are able to proactively engage the customer over multiple channels (smart app, chat, SMS, phone calls, etc.), preempting dissatisfaction and churn. Subscribers feel taken care of and protected by their caring ISP who is vigilantly watching over their internet connection.Veego 2.0 also generates vast demographic, device, service, usage, performance, event, Customer Experience, and other data for valuable analysis across the subscriber base, enabling ISPs to understand usage profiles and trends, identify homes that are “in good shape” and those that are "suffering," segment target audiences, and much more.Veego 2.0 is commercially available to ISPs who are invited to contact Veego to try out or upgrade to the new version.About VeegoVeego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. It uniquely provides Internet Service Providers with ongoing visibility of all home devices and the services running on them. The context-aware solution quantifies every user’s Quality of Experience. From its vantage point in the home router and other CPE, with support from the Cloud, Veego automatically detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause end to end - within and beyond the home - and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating self-care and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action recommendations that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance, experience and event data generated from home routers across the entire ISP user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io. Contact Information Veego

Assaf Katan

+972 54 444 7744



www.veego.io



