Veego Software Selected as One of Asia’s 30 Best Tech Companies

Veego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. It uniquely provides Internet Service Providers with ongoing visibility of all home devices and the services running on them. The context-aware solution quantifies every user’s Quality of Experience. From its vantage point in the home router and other CPE, with support from the Cloud, Veego automatically detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause end to end - within and beyond the home - and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating subscriber Self Care with easy-to-follow recommendations and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action suggestions that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance, experience and event data generated from home routers across the entire ISP user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io. New York, NY, July 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Veego Software, an Israel-based startup that perfects the internet experience in the connected home through the application of AI and other innovative technologies, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 30 Best Tech Companies in Asia by The Silicon Review™.The Silicon Review, the world’s most trusted online and print community for business and technology professionals, is where senior level IT buyers and decision-makers come to learn and also share their experiences in regards to products, technologies and technology trends. Community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with diverse IT professionals.Each year, The Silicon Review, distinguishes outstanding high-tech enablers by naming them to its list of 30 Best Tech Companies in Asia. Companies are considered for this honor based on the effectiveness of their technology and real and potential impact on the Asian market.“We are proud that our connected-home technology is spreading throughout Asia, a mammoth region that includes more than half the world’s population and where more than half of all homes are already connected to the internet,” stated Amir Kotler, Veego CEO. “Internet Service Providers are under the gun to provide a smooth customer experience and effective, personalized support, and they recognize breakthrough Veego technology as the perfect means to achieve their goals.”As a recipient of the 30 Best Tech Companies in Asia Award, Veego takes its place among global high-tech giants like Atlassian and RSA, as well as fast-growing regional players across the technology spectrum.“Our target is to be present in millions of home routers, helping people enjoy a smooth, problem-free internet experience,” said Kotler. “At the same time, we will save ISPs millions of dollars annually in support costs while enabling them to offer personalized services to each and every household.”About VeegoVeego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. It uniquely provides Internet Service Providers with ongoing visibility of all home devices and the services running on them. The context-aware solution quantifies every user’s Quality of Experience. From its vantage point in the home router and other CPE, with support from the Cloud, Veego automatically detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause end to end - within and beyond the home - and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating subscriber Self Care with easy-to-follow recommendations and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action suggestions that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance, experience and event data generated from home routers across the entire ISP user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io. Contact Information Veego

Assaf Katan

+972 54 444 7744



www.veego.io



