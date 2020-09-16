Kimberly Mae Nero Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. North Tonawanda, NY, September 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kimberly Mae Nero of North Tonawanda, New York is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and success in the fields of freelance writing and philanthropy. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Kimberly Mae NeroKimberly Mae Nero is a U.S. Army veteran, freelance writer and philanthropist with the pen name, Lectra (Kimberly) Mae. She has over 10 years’ experience as a freelancer and writes in a variety of genres with a goal to help others, especially fellow veterans. A large portion of Kimberly’s proceeds are donated to organizations that give aide to the correlating demographics of her projects.Kimberly is working on a psychological awareness program for soldiers leaving the military and returning to civilian life, with the hope of heightening the understandings of PTSD. She is also working on a video outreach program that educates others on PTSD and helps those suffering from its effects, as well as various other topics including domestic violence. Kimberly has published a poetry journal called “A Drill Sergeants Fame,” about her experiences in the army and Afghanistan. Donations from this poetry journal will help veterans in need. A deluxe version of her book is due to be published this winter.Kimberly Mae Nero served in the U.S. Army as a generator mechanic attached to Band of Brothers 2-506th 101st Screaming Eagles at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. During her deployment to Afghanistan, she realized there was no better calling for her in life than to help the less fortunate. She became a writer when she realized the need for help with understanding the Basic Training process in the military while going through the program herself. She wrote poems to help other soldiers in training make it through Basic Training and earn the title of U.S. Soldier. Later in Afghanistan, another soldier, T.J., read some of Kimberly’s work and told her she needed to publish her writings to help as many people as possible. He left for vacation and took some of her poems with him. He came back with written reviews from others he showed her work to. After reading how her work had impacted their lives with merely her thoughts on paper, Kimberly realized he was right. After getting out of the service, she later started the publication process with hopes of reaching out and helping as many people as she can through her experiences and writing.Born on December 26, 1982, Kimberly attended Erie 1 BOCES in Buffalo, New York for Practical Nursing in 2005. She is a candidate for her B.A. in Psychology through Ashford University within the next three years. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, working out, learning music, and most importantly, spending time with her four sons.For further information, please visit www.kimmiemae.com and also go to www.patreon.com/Lectra_Kimberly_Mae to view her videos that will be posted for her video outreach program.About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

