PROLIFIQ Completes Growth Funding Round to Accelerate Disruption in the Sales Enablement Marketplace

Investment will Accelerate Domestic and International Market Expansion, Customer Success and Product Innovation





PROLIFIQ is a leading sales enablement company, pioneering native Salesforce account-based selling for key account management and digital content management that empower sales teams to boost performance and become trusted customer advisors. Some of the world’s leading brands choose PROLIFIQ to crush competitors and ace the customer experience. For more information, visit prolifiq.com. Beaverton, OR, July 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PROLIFIQ today announced it has received a growth round investment from current and new investors. This funding enables PROLIFIQ to drive additional sales productivity and velocity for customers.As sales strategies shift to a more virtual world, it can be difficult for many companies to collaborate and grow relationships with customers. Businesses have been challenged with keeping remote sales, marketing and customer success teams productive and engaged.PROLIFIQ apps - available on Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace - address this trend and serve as a catalyst for distributed workforces to connect with customers and build lasting relationships. By impacting the two most valuable selling motions for key account management and digital content management, PROLIFIQ enables customers to increase sales productivity across virtually any selling model. PROLIFIQ CRUSH was recently recognized as a Work Remotely Resource in the Salesforce AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Business Center. The new investment is designed to fuel new market expansion, accelerate the product development roadmap and deliver customer success.Market ExpansionThe investment comes as PROLIFIQ reports record growth in the adoption of its SaaS solutions by customers of all sizes and market segments from high technology and life science, to financial and professional services, including Fortune 500 companies in rapid-growth sectors such as transportation, medical technology, smart-grid energy services, and data center management. PROLIFIQ also extended its marketplace reach through relationships with a tier one venture capital firm that oversees a network of 200 portfolio companies, and system integrator firms that service private equity and healthcare markets.Customer SuccessPROLIFIQ invests extensively in customer success and customer for life programs, as reflected in customer satisfaction surveys and Salesforce AppExchange reviews, and growing add-on, up-sell and renewal revenues. Company leaders also work closely with customers to drive innovation through a customer advisory board and several product focus groups.Product RoadmapMarket adoption has been strong for the newly released, PROLIFIQ RELATIONSHIP MAP, which includes RELATIONSHIP MAP for Quip and RELATIONSHIP MAP for Contact Tracing, and recent releases of the flagship PROLIFIQ CRUSH and PROLIFIQ ACE offerings also provide unique competitive advantages for customers. Together, these account-based selling apps enable 360-degree engagement with customers and prospects.Comments on the News- “We’re proud to be working with investors who understand our business and are creative in helping us capitalize on market opportunities,” said Vrahram Kadkhodaian, President and CEO, PROLIFIQ. “There’s nothing more satisfying than helping more of our customers serve their customers.”- "Vrahram and his team have built an impressive solution in the rapidly growing sales enablement marketplace," said Chris Lytle, Board Chair, PROLIFIQ. "Speaking on behalf of the board and investors, we are excited to contribute our resources and strategies to further enhance PROLIFIQ’s market leadership. Our expertise in helping companies scale can benefit employees, partners and customers."- “My advice for others is as you're thinking about an account planning tool, really look long and hard at what PROLIFIQ has to offer,” said Scott Larson, VP of Client Services, Field Nation. “The tool has helped us get better at planning our accounts and understanding where we can take our business in the future."Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.About PROLIFIQPROLIFIQ is a leading sales enablement company, pioneering native Salesforce account-based selling for key account management and digital content management that empower sales teams to boost performance and become trusted customer advisors. Some of the world’s leading brands choose PROLIFIQ to crush competitors and ace the customer experience. For more information, visit prolifiq.com. Contact Information PROLIFIQ

